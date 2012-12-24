* Spot gold edges higher, futures a touch lower
* Focus on fiscal cliff, views on gold impact differ
By Barani Krishnan and David Brough
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 24 Gold was barely changed
in Monday's pre-Christmas session, with futures ending down a
notch amid light volume and uncertainty over America's fiscal
condition in the coming year.
Most commodities, including oil and copper, ended lower as
the U.S. Congress drifted without a solution toward the new year
after a Republican plan to avert debilitating tax hikes and
spending cuts failed to gain ground last week.
The dollar, which often moves in the opposite
direction of commodities, edged higher by 2:00 p.m. EST (1900
GMT), erasing losses in the euro.
"Given the condition of other markets and the relative
strength of the dollar, gold is doing pretty fine," said James
Dailey, portfolio manager at TEAM Financial Asset Management in
Pennsylvania.
QUIET MARKET
The spot price of gold stood at $1,656.99 an ounce,
versus late Friday's level of $1,656.61.
The spot price could test support at $1,631, as it may have
completed a rebound from a Dec. 20 low of $1,635.09, Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao said.
In gold futures, the benchmark February contract in
New York settled down 60 cents at $1,659.50.
Volume in gold futures was less than a quarter of the 30-day
norm, with metals markets on New York's COMEX closing earlier
than usual for Tuesday's Christmas Day holiday.
Gold has been in both risk-on and risk-off modes lately,
with investors undecided about direction for the precious metal
due to the so-called U.S. "fiscal cliff."
Traditionally a safe-haven for investors when other
commodities and risk assets are down, bullion has bucked that
trend in recent weeks and moved in tandem with the dollar.
Some analysts say an impasse in the U.S. budget talks boosts
gold's safe-haven appeal. Others argue that the metal is
increasingly behaving like a risk asset, which is why a budget
deal could offer investors some direction.
POSITIVE VIEW
Peter Fertig, analyst with Quantitative Commodity Research
in London, said he believed the fiscal cliff will be avoided "at
the last minute" and gold will benefit from that.
"The weaker dollar and steady stock markets are giving
support to gold. Gold has key support around last week's low of
$1,635, with resistance around $1,675, near the lows touched in
early November," Fertig said.
Dailey of TEAM Financial said gold is likely to turn into a
safe-haven again next year as the United States appeared on
course to another credit rating downgrade after Standard & Poors
cut the country's "AAA" rating to "AA" in Aug 2011. Fitch
Ratings said last week it could issue a U.S. downgrade if the
Dec. 31 deadline for resolving the fiscal cliff is not met.
"None of the budget proposals being put forward now is
bringing the U.S. any closer to fulfilling the requirements of
the credit rating agencies; so another downgrade is almost
certain even if we get past the fiscal cliff, and that should be
good for gold," Dailey said.
Since the turn of the century, gold has experienced one of
the longest bull runs in a commodity, with bullion prices set
for a 12th straight year of gains.
Much of this year's gains were aided by ultra-loose monetary
policy by the world's leading economies, bullion buying by
central banks trying to diversify foreign reserves and concerns
over the financial stability of the euro zone.
Physical demand for gold has also been strong recently, with
No. 1 buyer India scrambling to purchase limited stocks
available from local banks after most overseas sellers left for
the Christmas vacation.
Even so, hedge funds and money managers slashed their net
long positions in gold futures during the week to Dec. 18 to
their lowest level since the end of August, according to the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders
report issued on Friday.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.3
percent at $29.88 an ounce, platinum slipped 0.3 percent
to $1,529.50 and sister metal palladium rose nearly 1
percent to $683.13.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan and David Brough; Additional
reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore: Editing by Veronica
Brown, Keiron Henderson and Jim Marshall)