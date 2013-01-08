* Gold benefits on news BoJ to consider easing again * Investors still cautious after Fed minutes prompted slide * Trading volume on Shanghai gold contract hits record * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims, wholesale inventory Thurs. (New updates throughout; changes byline, dateline; previously LONDON) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Jan 8 Gold rose nearly 1 percent on Tuesday as strong Asian physical demand and bargain hunting after three straight sessions of losses lifted bullion prices to $1,660 an ounce. News that the Bank of Japan will consider easing monetary policy again in January in a bid to ease deflation worries underpinned gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation, traders said. Investor sentiment remains cautious after minutes from the December meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee showed several top officials favored slowing or stopping the stimulus program "well before" the end of the year. "Gold could certainly test its $1,625 support again, with prices drifting materially below the $1,600 mark if there is more talk of an early stop to QE (quantitative easing) in the coming days," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Bank. Successive rounds of QE, or printing new money to boost asset prices, have been a primary driver of higher gold prices in recent years. The move has put downward pressure on long-term U.S. interest rates and fueled inflation fears. The presence of a large number of short-term investors who had bought gold on U.S. "cliff" worries could also trigger a sharp price drop if investors headed towards a quick exit, Melek said. Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,660.20 an ounce by at 2:19 p.m. EST (1919 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled up $15.90 an ounce at $1,662.20. Trading volume was about 5 percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Gold has dropped over 2 percent in the last three sessions on fears that the U.S. central bank may halt its bullion-friendly asset purchases. Analysts, however, are sceptical about Tuesday's rally. VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov said that it does not appear gold's gains would last due to jitters ahead of Thursday's ECB monthly bulletin which provides the central bank's latest economic assessment. ASIAN BUYING PICKS UP Gold-buying in Asia in particular rose after prices dropped to a 4-1/2 month low last week, with the trading volume on the Shanghai Gold Exchange's 99.99 gold physical contract hitting record levels on Monday. The premium of Shanghai's 99.99 gold over spot prices was also increasing, traders said. The Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department said on Tuesday that Hong Kong exported 90.763 tonnes of gold to mainland China in November, up 91 percent on the month. In addition, premiums on gold shipments to India jumped to their highest in two months on Tuesday. Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.9 percent at $30.39 an ounce, while platinum rose 1.7 percent to $1,578.74 an ounce and palladium edged up 0.3 percent to $670 an ounce. 2:19 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1662.20 15.90 1.0 1646.80 1662.70 131,835 US Silver MAR 30.465 0.383 1.3 30.085 30.590 38,769 US Plat JAN 1580.60 26.80 1.7 1551.10 1584.50 65 US Pall MAR 667.85 -2.15 -0.3 664.50 679.30 3,858 Gold 1660.20 13.56 0.8 1647.28 1661.90 Silver 30.390 0.270 0.9 30.110 30.520 Platinum 1578.74 26.75 1.7 1554.00 1582.50 Palladium 670.00 2.00 0.3 667.50 676.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 165,405 158,079 174,192 13.42 -0.35 US Silver 42,875 48,280 53,114 23.78 -0.12 US Platinum 8,777 14,016 10,480 16.98 0.18 US Palladium 4,164 4,817 4,802 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London and Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Richard Chang)