* Gold back on a downward path after 2 pct gain last week
* Dollar index drifts up, stocks gain
* U.S. 10-yr bond yields pick up
* Physical demand remains strong in Asia
By Veronica Brown
LONDON, May 28 Gold slipped around one percent
on Tuesday, having failed to hurdle $1,400 an ounce, with
physical demand overshadowed by hesitancy from investors in
bullion-backed funds (ETFs) who were discouraged by a rising
dollar and firmer stock markets.
Dealers also noted U.S. 10-year treasury yields
above 2 percent and tame inflation expectations as other
negative factors for the market as bullion has no interest rate.
Spot gold fell 1.1 percent to $1,378.89 an ounce by
1200 GMT, after gaining more than half a percent on Monday. It
rose 2 percent last week - its strongest weekly percentage gain
in a month - but is still down around 18 percent for the year.
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent, while European
stocks traded near recent multi-year highs after euro zone
officials reassured nervous investors that ECB monetary policy
will remain accommodative for as long as needed.
"We made several attempts at the $1,400 level but,
especially the last three, have failed every time," Saxo Bank
senior manager Ole Hansen said.
"The tug of war continues as the physical market is happy
picking up gold at these levels, but the paper market isn't -
they are seeing bond yields up and inflation staying subdued.
They're potentially worried that the dollar could have a bit of
a renaissance," he added.
On physical markets bullion is being sold at high premiums
compared with spot prices as there is not enough supply to meet
the strong demand.
"We are not seeing any signs of slowing down. People are
still thinking it is a good price to go in at," said Zane Lim,
regional manager of operations at Singapore-based dealer
BullionStar, adding that most bullion dealers in Singapore were
sold out.
Demand in India, the world's biggest gold market, was
however subdued as the peak wedding season cools off, and its
central bank takes steps to curb gold purchases.
Gold is still near the two-year low of $1,321.35 hit in
mid-April, with investors increasingly opting for
higher-yielding equity markets.
Last week, bullion posted its biggest weekly gain in a month
after the dollar and stocks were hit by factory data from China
and the United States suggesting the pace of manufacturing had
slowed.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, are at their lowest since
mid-February 2009, falling 0.24 percent to 1,016.16 tonnes on
Friday. The fund held 1,350.50 tonnes of gold at the beginning
of 2013.
Traders said that the expiry of June COMEX options later in
the day may leave the market around current levels and below
$1,400, where good sized open interest is pegged, in coming
hours.
U.S. gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,377.90 an ounce.
Silver was down 1.4 percent to $22.31 an ounce and
palladium dropped 1.1 percent to $727.72 an ounce, while
platinum was flat on the day at $1,447.49 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Keiron
Henderson and David Cowell)