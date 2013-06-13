* Economic optimism weigh on gold's safe-haven appeal
* Fading Fed stimulus hopes, rising US rates weigh
* South Africa's mining union delays strike plans
* Coming up: U.S. producer prices, indus output Friday
By Frank Tang and Veronica Brown
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 13 Gold slid on Thursday
after stronger-than-expected US economic data helped ease
concerns about the impending start of the winding down of
stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
Platinum group metals also tumbled on easing supply fears
after South Africa's top mining union delayed plans to strike.
Gold remained lower after U.S. government said retail sales
rose more than expected in May and first-time applications for
jobless benefits fell last week, showing signs of resilience in
the economy despite belt-tightening in Washington.
Data was seen as adding to arguments for the Fed to end its
$85-billion monthly bond purchases. Analysts said that a gradual
end of Fed stimulus has already driven up U.S. short-term
interest rates, reflected in the Treasury bond yields, and that
keeps gold from rising further.
"It's the old argument that when you foresee rate rises then
the opportunity cost of holding gold will be higher and less
attractive for investors," Danske Bank annalist Christin Tuxen.
Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,378.61 an ounce
by 3:26 p.m. EDT (1926 GMT), hovering around $10 above a
three-week low of $1,366 set on Tuesday.
U.S. Comex gold futures for August delivery settled
down $14.20 to $1,377.80, with trading volume at around 40
percent below its 30-day average for a fourth day, preliminary
Reuters data showed.
Stimulus unwinding is likely to spell further downside for
gold, which is struggling to stay on an even keel with fund
money draining away from the metal since prices crashed in
April. Bullion is now some 27 percent down from record highs
achieved in September 2011.
Markets will watch closely the Fed policy meeting on June 18
and 19. Most economists expect the Fed to scale back the size of
its bond purchases by year-end, and several expect reduced
buying as early as September, a Reuters poll showed.
"Gold prices are vulnerable to additional declines over the
next few months. You have reduced import demand for gold from
India, healthy supply growth this year, and overall reductions
in investor interest," said Erica Rannestad, precious metals
analyst at commodities firm CPM Group.
ASIAN DEMAND, PGM EYED
Demand from major buyer China, which returned from a
three-day holiday on Thursday, held losses in check, dealers
said.
Net gold imports into India have fallen from an average of
$135 million in the first half of May to $36 million in the
second half, the country's finance minister said.
The government has raised the import duty on gold by a third
and curbed gold financing by banks and others in an effort to
cut its current account deficit.
Among other precious metals, silver dropped 0.7
percent to $21.69.
Platinum group metals fell sharply, after South Africa's
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) delayed
plans on Thursday to strike at platinum producer Lonmin
pending government-led crisis talks.
Palladium notched its largest one-day drop since
April 15, ending 3.2 percent lower at $729.97 an ounce. Platinum
was down 2.1 percent to $1,446.74, its biggest decline
since May 1.
3:26 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1377.80 -14.20 -1.0 1373.00 1394.40 115,312
US Silver JUL 21.583 -0.213 -1.0 21.500 21.915 45,923
US Plat JUL 1447.10 -35.20 -2.4 1444.40 1482.30 15,057
US Pall SEP 731.05 -26.00 -3.4 726.95 760.50 5,616
Gold 1378.61 -9.18 -0.7 1375.03 1394.66
Silver 21.690 -0.160 -0.7 21.610 21.980
Platinum 1446.74 -31.76 -2.1 1448.25 1479.25
Palladium 729.97 -24.03 -3.2 728.77 757.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 122,818 219,607 181,604 21.85 0.45
US Silver 69,407 54,357 56,206 31.6 -1.71
US Platinum 19,522 11,937 11,677 22.28 -0.68
US Palladium 5,768 6,367 5,572
