MELBOURNE May 1 Gold steadied on Friday after a
2 percent fall in the prior session on better-than-forecast U.S.
jobs data, but despite losing some of its safe-haven status
bullion was still on track for its first weekly rise in four.
* Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,182.66 an
ounce by 0042 GMT. Prices were set to see gains of around 0.4
percent for the week, the first weekly rise since early April.
* U.S. gold was flat at $1,182 an ounce.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits tumbled to a 15-year low last week and consumer
spending rose in March, signs the economy was regaining momentum
after stumbling badly in the first quarter.
* Greece's government signalled the biggest concessions so
far as talks with lenders on a cash-for-reforms package started
in earnest on Thursday, but tried to assure leftist supporters
it had not abandoned its anti-austerity principles.
* The euro stood at two-month highs against the dollar and
yen early on Friday, having rallied for a second session on the
back of another surge in German yields as fears of deflation in
Europe eased just a little.
* Stock markets worldwide posted a second straight session
of losses on Thursday after more weak earnings reports, with all
three major U.S. indexes plunging more than 1 percent.
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Apr
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Apr
1400 U.S. Construction spending Mar
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Apr
