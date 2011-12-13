(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Physical buying picks up; sentiment remains cautious
* Dollar falls to session low, euro rises
* Coming up: U.S. FOMC rate decision; 1915 GMT
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, Dec 13 Spot gold rebounded from a
seven-week trough on Tuesday, tracking equities and the euro
higher as investors positioned themselves for a Federal Reserve
meeting and turning attention away from the euro zone credit
crisis for the moment.
The Fed is expected to make a policy announcement at 2:15
p.m. (1915 GMT), and while few expect any new action at this
meeting, analysts said any signals from the Fed that it may be
willing to take action next year would weigh on the dollar.
The euro rose to a session high against the dollar. A weaker
dollar makes gold priced in the unit cheaper for holders of
other currencies..
"Markets were languishing at lower numbers and once they
broke out of that range there were probably close-rated stops,"
a London-based metals trader said.
Spot gold was up 0.02 percent at $1,665.94 an ounce
by 1533 GMT after posting its biggest one-day drop in nearly
three months in the previous session. It touched $1,650.89
earlier, its lowest since Oct. 25, and rose to a session high
$1,677.69.
In a note to clients earlier, Standard Bank analyst Walter
de Wet wrote he expected physical demand to return as the metal
approached $1,650, with key support at its 200-day moving
average at $1,617.
"Since early 2009, gold has consistently bounced off its
200d MA. Unless funding issues in Europe deteriorate
substantially from current levels, we expect this support to
hold," he said.
The euro recovered from a two-month low versus the dollar,
and stocks rose after sharp sell-offs on disappointment about
last week's "last ditch" EU summit to come up with a clear plan
to tackle the single bloc's debt crisis.
Investors will also closely watch for moves by the ratings
agencies. Moody's Investors Service said on Monday it intended
to review the ratings of all 27 members of the European Union in
the first quarter of 2012 after EU leaders offered "few new
measures" to resolve the crisis in the summit on Friday.
Standard & Poor's last week warned of a possible downgrade
of 15 euro zone nations. Italian and Spanish bond sales later
this week also are likely to provide a barometer of market
sentiment.
"It's all about anxiety and worry," said Nick Trevethan,
senior commodities strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "Gold is just
getting lumped in with other markets as risky assets, not
necessarily for the right reason."
Wild swings in gold prices since August have tarnished its
reputation as a safe haven, and bullion has moved in tandem with
riskier assets in the past few months.
"The bigger macro issues are still there, which would
generally be supportive for gold, but right now it's all about
the noise around the continued political failure in Europe,"
Citi analyst David Wilson said.
PHYSICAL BUYING PICKS UP
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, reported that its holdings dropped 0.605
tonnes to 1,294.796 tonnes by Dec. 12, the lowest in three
weeks.
Physical buying picked up in Asia after the sharp decline in
prices, but many were hesitant to buy in bulk ahead of the
year-end, especially while market sentiment remains fragile on
concerns about Europe's troubles, dealers said.
Spot platinum rose 0.8 percent to $1,479.53 an ounce,
off a seven-week low of $1,476.23 hit in the previous session.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; editing by
Anthony Barker)