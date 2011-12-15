(Adds comment, updates prices)
* Gold down 9 pct so far in December
* Prices hold below 200-day moving average
* Gold up 12 pct year-to-date, silver down 6 pct ytd
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Dec 15 Spot gold rebounded on
Thursday from sharp falls in the previous session on
short-covering and a weak dollar, but prices were still near
2-1/2 month lows as worries about the euro zone debt crisis kept
investors cautious.
The precious metal has lost 9 percent of its value this
month, putting it on track for its first monthly fall since
September and its weakest December since 2008, when the global
credit crunch was at its worst.
Although gold is regarded as a safe haven that can shield
investors in times of uncertainty, it has increasingly become
prone to pressure from the wider financial markets, moving more
in tandem with other assets as investor sentiment remains
fragile.
Spot gold rose 0.7 percent to $1,585.38 ounce at 1415
GMT following its biggest one-day decline in nearly three months
on Wednesday on pessimism about the euro zone and liquidation
by funds.
It hit a session low of $1,564.14, close to a 2-1/2 month
low of $1,564.05 touched a day earlier.
U.S. gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,587.90 an ounce.
"With the sharp falls we have seen (yesterday), there is a
bit of short-covering. The strength of the bounce, however, has
been rather modest, because the gold market tends to quieten
down quite rapidly from the beginning of December," Ross Norman
of Sharps Pixley said.
"At the moment gold is moving in tandem with the euro, and
in the short-term currencies will continue to be the main driver
for gold. It's all about the U.S. dollar."
The euro rebounded to hit a global session high against the
dollar. A weak U.S. currency tends to boost commodities priced
in dollars.
Prices are prone to volatile moves at the end of the year on
thinning liquidity as many investors close their books for the
year and move to the sidelines, waiting for a fresh start in
January.
TECHNICALS EYED
Prices broke below the 200-day moving average in the
previous session, seen as a bearish signal for the market, but
technical analysts said it might be too early to suggest the
bull trend was over.
The relative strength index on spot gold remained below 30,
for a second session in a row, indicating an oversold market
which could attract some buying.
Helping ease some immediate concerns about the euro zone
debt crisis, Spain attracted solid demand for medium- and
long-term bonds, paying over 2 percentage points less than Italy
to issue a five-year bond this week.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, were unchanged at 1,294.796
tonnes by Dec. 14, even while prices fell.
"Investors with a medium- and long-term view are remaining
loyal to gold, and gold ETFs are still showing no outflows. In
our view, bargain hunters are soon likely to take advantage of
the low price levels," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.
On the economic front, the decline in euro zone private
sector activity eased a little this month, but a recession still
looks inevitable as the region's periphery struggles, a key
business survey showed.
In the United States, new claims for unemployment benefits
dropped to a 3-1/2 year low last week, a government report
showed suggesting the labour market recovery was gaining speed.
In contrast, China's economic growth could be slowing
further as data on Thursday showed the first year-on-year drop
in foreign direct investment in 28 months and a fresh fall in
new orders signalled a further contraction in factory activity.
Spot silver dropped to $28.10, its lowest since late
September, before rebounding to trade at $29.05. The metal has
fallen about 10 percent so far this week, pushing the
year-to-date performance into the red.
"Silver's rally this year was driven by strong investment
demand building upon relatively healthy industrial consumption,"
Barcap analysts said in a note.
"However, the industrial outlook for the metal has weakened
and investor interest has turned negative in a market in
fundamental surplus, exposing prices to the downside."
Spot platinum tumbled as much as 3.2 percent to a
two-year low of $1,372, before trimming some losses to trade
at$1,410.55
Palladium rose 0.8 percent to $618.73an ounce.
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)