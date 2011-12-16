(Releads, updates prices, adds comment)
* Funding stress weighs on gold prices
* Biggest weekly loss since late Sept, down 6.6 percent
* Fears of industrial decline may hit platinum, palladium
By Carole Vaporean and Silvia Antonioli
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 16 A weakening dollar
and short covering drove investors back into gold on
Friday, lifting prices to end a sharp four-session pullback
that still yielded the biggest weekly decline in almost three
months.
Spot gold rallied as much as 1.7 percent to $1,600.49
per ounce, and steadied at $1,596.40 by 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT,)
up from a near 3-month low at 1,560.36 hit in the previous
session.
U.S. gold rose 1.31 percent to close at $1,597.90 per
ounce, after hitting a high at $1,598.10 per ounce.
David Lee, metals trader at Heraeus Precious Metals
Management in New York said he thought gold's push higher on
Friday was a function of the yellow metal being temporarily
oversold after its nosedive from levels above $1,750 last week.
"Some people were taking the opportunity to scoop it up at
lower levels. And, it's still up year to date. So, it wasn't
surprising that people wanted to sell it off to raise cash for
the year end," Lee said.
He warned, however, that the 1 to 2 percent rebound was not
significant relative to the the high priced of the yellow metal,
adding that prices could come off again if the crisis in Europe
worsens before year end.
"If comes back down to the day's low on Sunday night, for
example, I'd say dump it really fast. I think it will continue
to go down to around $1,550," said Lee.
A slightly weaker dollar against a basket of currencies also
helped boost precious metal prices. A softer U.S.
currency makes dollar-priced commodities, such as gold, more
affordable for holders of other currencies.
For the week, bullion lost around 6.60 percent, its biggest
fall since late September. It remains vulnerable to a deepening
euro zone debt crisis and rising funding stress.
"Gold took a beating this week and today bounced a bit as
investors see this as a good moment to buy, but it is still
vulnerable," Credit Agricole analyst Robin Bhar said.
"I expect gold will stay under pressure as the funding
stress is increasing the need for liquidity, and gold is seen as
one of the assets to liquidate."
The need for cash has overwhelmed gold's traditional status
as a safe haven in the past few months, putting the metal on
course for its first quarterly fall since end-September 2008
when the global credit crunch was at its worst.
Gold has, therefore, benefited recently from developments
that have reduced risk aversion and the flight to cash.
It got a boost after Spain attracted solid demand for its
bonds on Thursday, helping to ease concerns the country could be
among the next to fall in the euro zone's debt crisis.
"At the moment a lot of people are resting their hopes on
the fact that physical demand will pull gold back up again, but
because of the amount of speculative investment that has gone
into this market over the last years, it is obviously exposed on
that basis," said Ole Hansen, a senior manager at Saxo Bank.
FUNDING STRESS
Gold benefits when central banks print money or cut interest
rates or when money managers diversify assets.
"With access to liquidity being constrained, market
participants have increasing problems to refinance," Credit
Suisse said in a research note.
"As a result they have to sell their assets - including
precious metals - to raise the much-needed cash. This is the
main reason why gold prices fall on days of increasing funding
stress."
In other precious metals, spot silver gained as much
as 2.68 percent to trade at $29.97 an ounce, before pulling back
to $29.64 per ounce late in the session.
Spot platinum rose to a high at $1,436.25, then
changed hands at $1,415.24, up from $1,404 at Thursday's close.
Palladium climbed to a session high of $632.52 an
ounce and then steadied around $620.72, higher than the previous
close at $614.25 per ounce.
"As well as tracking gold, for platinum and palladium there
are fears over weak industrial growth, and they may be hit
harder as people look to liquidate risk," Bhar said.
"Some support however comes from costs. These metals are
already trading very close to their costs."
Prices at 4:26 p.m. EST (2126 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT
YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG
CHG
US gold 1595.60 21.00 1.3%
12.3%
US silver 29.615 0.390 0.0%
-4.3%
US platinum 1417.30 10.30 0.7%
-20.3%
US palladium 623.65 4.80 0.8%
-22.4%
Gold 1597.89 28.24 1.8%
12.6%
Silver 29.64 0.52 1.8%
-4.0%
Platinum 1416.24 12.24 0.9%
-19.9%
Palladium 620.47 6.22 1.0%
-22.4%
Gold Fix 1594.00 4.50 0.3%
13.0%
Silver Fix 29.78 98.00 3.4%
-2.8%
Platinum Fix 1424.00 2.50 0.2%
-17.7%
Palladium Fix 624.00 7.00 1.1%
-21.1%
(Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal; editing by Dale Hudson
and Alden Bentley)