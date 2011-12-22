* Euro holds at lower levels as U.S. data lifts dollar
* Concerns simmer over breadth of euro zone debt crisis
* Largest gold ETF reports outflow, Indian demand subdued
By Carole Vaporean and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 22 Gold finished
slightly lower on Thursday, falling with the euro, as
investors feared European leaders were not much closer to
solving the euro zone debt crisis.
Traders were reluctant to add to long positions as year-end
approaches, and most long-term traders were out of the market
until 2012, leaving gold prices restricted recent ranges.
Spot gold fell to $1,604.30 an ounce by 1505 EST
(2005 GMT), having earlier risen as high as $1,616.50. It ended
Wednesday at $1,614.79. Gold remains up 13 percent on the year.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled $3.0
an ounce lower at $1,610.60 per ounce in light pre-holiday
trade.
The euro slipped on Thursday as investors were unconvinced
European leaders were anywhere close to a solution to the
region's debt crisis, prompting investors to sell into any
rebounds in the single currency.
"Our barometer of euro zone money market liquidity (the
Euribor/OIS 3-month spread) remains at elevated levels. A drying
up of liquidity poses a serious risk to all commodities,
including gold," said Standard Bank in a note.
The euro had risen in earlier trade on hopes the nearly half
a trillion euros in three-year funds that banks borrowed on
Wednesday from the European Central Bank would ease current
funding strains. But, doubts remained over how much of the funds
would be lent to boost the ailing euro zone economy or used to
cut back exposure to government debt.
"People are not looking at gold as a safe haven, and that is
one of the reasons for this lacklustre performance," said
Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg. "I wouldn't be surprised to
see further weakness in gold prices going forward."
Commodity index rebalancing in early January could have a
big impact on prices and positioning of gold. Edel Tully, market
strategist with UBS Investment Research wrote in a daily report
that the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index will be rebalanced and
reweighted from the fifth to ninth business days of January.
"With gold's DJ-UBS index weight set to fall to 9.79 percent
from 10.45 percent, we estimate approximately 15,550 gold
contracts will be sold," said Tully's note.
"For gold, this will be the next gauge of whether investors
start 2012 with the same disappointment with which they ended
2011, or with fresh enthusiasm and renewed appetite," it added.
GOLD BELOW 200-DAY AVERAGE
The gold price stayed below the 200-day moving average,
which sits at $1,623.53 an ounce on Thursday, for the seventh
consecutive close, indicating little appetite for higher levels.
"We still see little chance for gains here until year end,"
said VTB Capital in a note. "Gold will stall below short-term
resistance at $1,620, in our view. The market failed to breach
it yesterday, also having tested more resistance at $1,640."
On the physical markets, gold demand in number one consumer
India remained sluggish, dealers in Mumbai said, largely due to
seasonal factors. The period of Khar Mass, from Dec. 16 to Jan.
14, is considered inauspicious for gold buying.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, New York's SPDR Gold Trust, dropped by nearly
389,000 ounces on Wednesday, the fund said.
Among other precious metals, silver was down at
$29.05 an ounce from $29.35 previously. Spot platinum
slipped to $1,418.49 an ounce from $1,423.49, while spot
palladium was up at $647.79 an ounce from $631.47 at
Wednesday's finish.
Prices at 3:40 p.m. EST (2039 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT
YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG
CHG
US gold 1608.90 -3.00 -0.2%
13.2%
US silver 29.001 -0.197 0.0%
-6.3%
US platinum 1424.40 -7.30 -0.5%
-19.9%
US palladium 652.45 20.30 3.2%
-18.8%
Gold 1604.29 -10.50 -0.7%
13.0%
Silver 29.11 -0.24 -0.8%
-5.7%
Platinum 1420.00 -3.49 -0.2%
-19.7%
Palladium 647.79 16.32 2.6%
-19.0%
Gold Fix 1606.50 -2.50 -0.2%
13.9%
Silver Fix 29.30 -45.00 -1.5%
-4.3%
Platinum Fix 1414.00 15.00 1.0%
-18.3%
Palladium Fix 631.00 1.00 0.2%
-20.2%
(Reporting by Carole Vaporean; Editing by Alden Bentley)