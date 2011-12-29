(Recasts, updates comments and prices, drops LONDON from dateline) * Year-end liquidation by funds, euro pressure gold * Gold close to entering bear market from record high * Technical short-covering lifts prices * Silver within striking distance to set 13-month low * Coming up: CFTC Commitment of Traders report Friday By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Dec 29 Gold fell for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, touching its lowest in nearly six months, as year-end liquidation by funds and early losses due to the euro pushed it the brink of being a bear market. Bullion, however, was able to move sharply off its lows as investors bought back their bearish bets and the euro rebounded and S&P 500 index rose. Silver also rebounded 1 percent, leading industrial commodities higher after the metal's more than 5 percent loss in the previous session. "It's a technical short-covering rally. I don't know if it's going to have a lot of follow-through buying though," Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader of Integrated Brokerage Services LLC, said of gold's move up from its session low. Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,545.80 an ounce by 2:45 p.m. EST (1945 GMT). It has earlier hit a low of $1,521.94, the weakest since July 6. The metal was at one point down more than 20 percent from its record high of $1,920.30 set on Sept. 6, flirting with the common definition of a bear market. "There is simply nothing to hold up gold below today's lows. We are hanging over the edge of a cliff," McGhee said. The precious metal is still on track to end 2011 with a 9 percent gain, one of the top performers in the commodity complex ranking behind only energy and live cattle futures. U.S. gold February futures settled down $23.20 at $1,540.90 an ounce. Trading volume was on track to be the highest in the last three weeks. The need for hedge funds to raise cash to meet client redemption at year-end also triggered gold's decline. "It wouldn't surprise me to see that there is some fund selling of gold because of additional liquidation at the end of the year," said Adrian Day, president at Adrian Day Asset Management, which has $165 million under management. "The main problem going forward is the continuing strength of the dollar," Day said. Gold prices have recently been trading in lockstep with the euro, which fell below $1.29 for the first time in 15 months as fear that Europe's debt crisis could worsen next year. The euro later recouped losses and traded flat against the dollar. LIQUIDITY SQUEEZE A spiraling euro debt crisis has pushed investors to sell assets including gold, which have generally deemed to be a safe. Gold was on course for a 12-percent fall this month, its biggest drop since October 2008 when the credit crunch hit most financial markets. "The stress in the banking sector has increases as indicators such as the euro/dollar basis swaps show... There is a shortage of liquidity and, if you have to refinance, you have to sell your assets, including gold," said Credit Suisse analyst Tobias Merath. Silver rose 1.3 percent to $27.40 an ounce, up sharply from its session low of $26.19, which came within striking distance of a 13-month low. Platinum group metals fell on gold's weakness, with platinum down 1.1 percent at $1,367.24 an ounce, and palladium also down 1.1 percent at $627.34 an ounce. 2:45 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1540.90 -23.20 -1.5 1523.90 1562.80 119,144 US Silver MAR 27.315 0.081 0.3 26.145 27.475 32,274 US Plat JAN 1363.40 -24.30 -1.8 1347.00 1387.20 3,260 US Pall MAR 623.75 -23.40 -3.6 621.05 641.30 2,079 Gold 1545.80 -9.39 -0.6 1523.05 1560.80 Silver 27.400 0.360 1.3 26.190 27.480 Platinum 1367.24 -14.75 -1.1 1347.25 1384.00 Palladium 627.34 -7.15 -1.1 624.74 639.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 127,190 173,149 194,746 25.11 0.99 US Silver 34,323 50,859 78,113 42.13 4.10 US Platinum 12,874 9,463 7,820 31 -3.00 US Palladium 2,146 5,044 4,467 (Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli in London; editing by William Hardy, Andrea Evans and Bob Burgdorfer)