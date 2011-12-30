(Recasts, updates prices, yearly performance, adds links to
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Dec 30 Gold rose 1 percent
on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier this week
that sent the market briefly into bear territory, and the metal
sealed its 11th consecutive year of gains.
Bullion posted a gain of 10 percent for 2011, its smallest
annual rise in three years. It remains down 18 percent from a
record $1,920.30 set in September, and finished the fourth
quarter with its first quarterly loss in more than three years.
Analysts said a rebound rally is possible in the near term
but gold is far from retesting all-time highs.
"Gold's technical set-up since late yesterday could be the
start of a bullish reversal and a short-term bottom," said
Michael Matousek, senior trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc
, which has $2.5 billion in assets.
Spot gold rose 1.2 percent to $1,564.69 by 2:26 p.m.
EST (1926 GMT), but it has limped into the end of the year with
a 10 percent drop in December.
Gold fell heavily in December, as hedge funds scrambled for
cash to meet client redemptions and European banks trimmed their
gold holdings to raise capital.
U.S. February gold futures contract settled up $25.90
at $1,566.80, snapping six straight sessions of losses.
The metal enters the new year on an uncertain footing and
appears to have lost its safe-haven status.
"We think gold could struggle into the first part of 2012
and potentially drop into the $1,300 to $1,450 region," said
Mark Arbeter, chief technical strategist of S&P Capital IQ.
"...considering that gold remains in a decade-long bull
market, in our view, we think a major bottom could be seen in
the weeks ahead," Arbeter said.
Gold was one of the top-performing assets in 2011, giving
investors a return of 10 percent, but it underformed U.S.
10-year Treasuries, which returned about 17 percent and Brent
crude oil, which gained around 14 percent.
DEATH CROSS LOOMS
Despite Friday's rally, technical factors suggest gold's
momentum has turned bearish.
Bullion's 20-day moving average (DMA) dipped below its 200
DMA on Thursday, in what technical analysts termed a
"death cross," as short-term momentum has turned more negative
than long-term momentum and could show that the current
downtrend is pervasive.
"When you start seeing a lot more bearish technical events
occurring, more and more shorter-term traders are inclined to
selling their positions," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of
Sarhan Capital.
In recent months, gold has often shed its traditional
safe-haven status as investors liquidated positions to free up
cash as the euro zone debt crisis caused money markets to seize
up.
"We need to see real money from the money managers coming
back to this market. They have been absent throughout December,"
Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen said.
Managed money's bullish futures position was at its lowest
since early 2009, CFTC data showed, a sign that investors were
bailing out of the market.
Silver rose 0.4 percent to $27.85, down 9.5 percent
in 2011 for its first loss in 3 years. Platinum was up
1.6 percent at $1,391.24 and palladium jumped 2.8 percent
at $647.50.
2:26 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold FEB 1566.80 25.90 1.7 1546.20 1582.80 85,237
US Silver MAR 27.915 0.600 2.2 27.260 28.460 21,520
US Plat JAN 1399.70 36.30 2.7 1372.40 1398.70 703
US Pall MAR 656.15 32.40 5.2 624.65 659.10 2,397
Gold 1564.69 19.29 1.2 1545.88 1580.76
Silver 27.850 0.120 0.4 27.340 28.460
Platinum 1391.24 21.50 1.6 1372.00 1403.75
Palladium 647.50 17.56 2.8 628.19 655.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 93,874 166,085 194,354 24.18 -0.84
US Silver 22,314 48,101 78,154 40.53 -1.60
US Platinum 5,819 10,027 7,923 31 -3.00
US Palladium 2,409 4,979 4,686
(Additional reporting by Susan Thomas in London and Rujun Shen
in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio)