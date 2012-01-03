* Gold recoups losses after dipping to bear market
* Gold supported by rallies in S&P 500, crude oil, grains
* Market eyes tensions between Iran, U.S. over Gulf oil
route
By Frank Tang and Amanda Cooper
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 3 Gold rose 2.5
percent on Tuesday, recouping all of last week's
losses that pushed it to the brink of a bear market, as
encouraging U.S. manufacturing data sparked rallies in the euro
and the equities markets.
While bullion started 2012 on a positive foot, with its
largest daily rise since Nov. 7, traders cautioned it remains
vulnerable from a technical standpoint as long as it trades
below $1,630 an ounce.
"I still think that gold is in a bear-market rally as
opposed to a true change. If we can clearly rise above the
200-day average, that will confirm that we have turned around
again," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader of
Integrated Brokerage Services LLC.
Gold was moving in lockstep with the euro, after positive
data from China and Germany suggested global economic recovery
was gaining steam. Silver was also up nearly 7 percent, its
biggest one-day rally since November 2008.
Last week, the metal was briefly 20 percent below its record
September high, the common definition of a bear market. It had
lost as much as 11 percent in December, pressured by year-end
liquidation by hedge funds and technical selling below a key
support.
Spot gold was up 2.5 percent at $1,604.69 an ounce by
2:58 PM EST (1958 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up
$33.70 at $1,600.50 an ounce.
Trading volume was about two-thirds of its 30-day average,
but above the average turnover in holiday trade last week when
bullion was down 2.5 percent.
"With the sell-off that we had based on very low volume to
end the year, a significant amount of bargain hunting is coming
in at those lower prices," David Meger, director of metals
trading at futures brokerage Vision Financial Markets.
Gold's next critical resistance will be its 200-day moving
average at around $1,630 an ounce. The metal had held the
technical support for almost three years until Dec. 14.
A $4 rally in crude oil futures on rising tensions between
Iran and the United States and surging grain prices also
supported gold's gains.
Silver rose 6.3 percent to $29.54 an ounce.
Gold followed the 2 percent gain in the S&P 500 index after
data showed the U.S. factory sector expanded at its fastest pace
in six months in December. [ID: nL1E8C32IN]
Bullion posted a gain of 10 percent for 2011, its smallest
annual rise in three years. It remains down 16 percent from a
record $1,920.30 set in September, and finished the fourth
quarter with its first quarterly loss in more than three years.
GOLD, EURO IN LOCKSTEP
Analysts said gold was also lifted by expectations of
possible new market stimulus ahead of a meeting by France and
Germany next week to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.
The 25-day correlation between bullion and the euro was at
around 0.8, a near-perfect positive link and highest in a year.
"I would say it all really depends on the euro for the time
being. This is really where gold takes its cue from," RBS
commodities analyst Nikos Kavalis said.
Jim Rogers, who co-founded the Quantum Fund with George
Soros in the 1970s and is a well-known commodities bull, also
said he expects gold will drop further given the run-up over the
last 10 years.
"In my view, gold could go to $1,200-$1,300 (an ounce)...
Gold has been up 11 years in a row which is extremely unusual in
any financial asset so gold is overdue for a correction," he
said.
In other precious metals, platinum rose 2.2 percent
to $1,424.49 an ounce and palladium rose 1.8 percent to
$661.80 an ounce.
2:58 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold FEB 1600.50 33.70 2.2 1566.80 1608.70 96,691
US Silver MAR 29.572 1.657 5.9 27.905 29.730 33,368
US Plat JAN 1427.30 27.60 2.0 1407.00 1429.30 29
US Pall MAR 663.50 7.35 1.1 650.10 671.25 2,939
Gold 1604.69 39.28 2.5 1566.75 1607.00
Silver 29.540 1.740 6.3 27.940 29.720
Platinum 1424.49 30.49 2.2 1399.20 1428.00
Palladium 661.80 11.80 1.8 653.27 667.47
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 110,567 165,294 194,354 23.87 -0.31
US Silver 37,830 46,793 78,154 39.07 -1.46
US Platinum 6,026 10,299 7,923 31 -3.00
US Palladium 2,958 4,663 4,448
