By Frank Tang and Amanda Cooper
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 4 Gold rose on
Wednesday, breaking ranks with the euro as an oil rally and
renewed hedge fund and technical buying sent the precious metal
to its fourth straight day of gains.
Bullion reversed early losses as crude oil prices extended
gains after European governments agreed in principle to ban
imports of Iranian oil. Gold has more than recovered from last
week's losses that briefly sent it into a bear market.
Gold had been trading in virtual lockstep with the euro and
the S&P 500 U.S. stock index in the last two months. But on
Wednesday bullion hit a two-week high even as the euro fell
nearly 1 percent against the dollar and the S&P 500 was flat.
"Gold is going to decouple from the euro as a risk asset,"
said Sean McGillivray, head of asset allocation of Great Pacific
Wealth Management.
"When investors were worried, they sold the euro, industrial
commodities and gold was tied into that. But gold can easily
trade on its own in 2012," McGillivray said.
Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,612.69 an ounce by
3:05 PM EST (2005 GMT) , having risen as high as
$1,618.06, the highest since Dec. 21.
U.S. COMEX February gold futures settled up $12.20 at
$1,612.70.
Trading volume in Wednesday's rally was almost 10 percent
above its 30-day moving average and the highest in three weeks,
preliminary Reuters data showed. Analysts said stronger volume
signaled renewed buying interest after gold fell sharply in thin
holiday volume.
Portfolio adjustment by hedge-fund and money managers at the
start of a new year helped lift gold, but bullion could remain
volatile in the near term due to a strong dollar, said Erica
Rannestad, analyst with commodities consultant CPM Group.
TECHNICAL OUTLOOK IMPROVES
Last week, the precious metal was briefly 20 percent below
its record September high, the common definition of a bear
market. It had lost as much as 11 percent in December, pressured
by year-end liquidation by hedge funds.
Technical buying could spark gold's rally, analysts said.
The metal is inching closer to its next critical resistance of
200-day moving average at around $1,630 an ounce.
CitiFX strategists said gold's outlook turned bullish after
it held a combination of support at its 55-week moving average,
September 2011 lows and its upward channel base on weekly
charts.
"The correction down on gold has run its course and a rally
is now back on the cards," CitiFX said a note.
Also supporting gold was escalating tensions between the
West with Tehran, which could send oil prices rallying.
Silver fell by 1.6 percent on the day to $29.15 an
ounce, as investors took profits after a 6 percent rally on
Wednesday.
Platinum group metals came under pressure as automakers
forecast lower U.S. sales growth in 2012, citing weak employment
and economic uncertainty, even after closing December on a
strong note.
Platinum was last down 0.7 percent at $1,414.65 an
ounce, while palladium dropped 1.5 percent to $649.22 an
ounce.
3:05 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold FEB 1612.70 12.20 0.8 1593.80 1619.80 142,352
US Silver MAR 29.097 -0.475 -1.6 28.900 29.740 34,394
US Plat JAN 1423.10 -4.20 -0.3 1415.60 1437.80 141
US Pall MAR 653.55 -9.95 -1.5 645.80 668.00 2,543
Gold 1612.69 10.50 0.7 1593.75 1618.06
Silver 29.150 -0.480 -1.6 28.950 29.720
Platinum 1414.65 -10.10 -0.7 1419.00 1434.50
Palladium 649.22 -10.19 -1.5 647.00 665.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 170,275 159,232 165,958 23.29 -0.75
US Silver 36,511 44,900 77,904 39.17 0.10
US Platinum 5,915 10,066 7,928 31 -3.00
US Palladium 2,577 4,630 4,598
