(Recasts, updates prices, market activity, adds link to graphic) * Gold rallies with crude after EU deal on Iran oil ban * Bullion decouples with euro, U.S. equities for now * Portfolio adjustment by funds help lift gold * Coming up: U.S. weekly initial claims on Thursday By Frank Tang and Amanda Cooper NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 4 Gold rose on Wednesday, breaking ranks with the euro as an oil rally and renewed hedge fund and technical buying sent the precious metal to its fourth straight day of gains. Bullion reversed early losses as crude oil prices extended gains after European governments agreed in principle to ban imports of Iranian oil. Gold has more than recovered from last week's losses that briefly sent it into a bear market. Gold had been trading in virtual lockstep with the euro and the S&P 500 U.S. stock index in the last two months. But on Wednesday bullion hit a two-week high even as the euro fell nearly 1 percent against the dollar and the S&P 500 was flat. "Gold is going to decouple from the euro as a risk asset," said Sean McGillivray, head of asset allocation of Great Pacific Wealth Management. "When investors were worried, they sold the euro, industrial commodities and gold was tied into that. But gold can easily trade on its own in 2012," McGillivray said. Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,612.69 an ounce by 3:05 PM EST (2005 GMT) , having risen as high as $1,618.06, the highest since Dec. 21. U.S. COMEX February gold futures settled up $12.20 at $1,612.70. Trading volume in Wednesday's rally was almost 10 percent above its 30-day moving average and the highest in three weeks, preliminary Reuters data showed. Analysts said stronger volume signaled renewed buying interest after gold fell sharply in thin holiday volume. Portfolio adjustment by hedge-fund and money managers at the start of a new year helped lift gold, but bullion could remain volatile in the near term due to a strong dollar, said Erica Rannestad, analyst with commodities consultant CPM Group. TECHNICAL OUTLOOK IMPROVES Last week, the precious metal was briefly 20 percent below its record September high, the common definition of a bear market. It had lost as much as 11 percent in December, pressured by year-end liquidation by hedge funds. Technical buying could spark gold's rally, analysts said. The metal is inching closer to its next critical resistance of 200-day moving average at around $1,630 an ounce. CitiFX strategists said gold's outlook turned bullish after it held a combination of support at its 55-week moving average, September 2011 lows and its upward channel base on weekly charts. "The correction down on gold has run its course and a rally is now back on the cards," CitiFX said a note. Also supporting gold was escalating tensions between the West with Tehran, which could send oil prices rallying. Silver fell by 1.6 percent on the day to $29.15 an ounce, as investors took profits after a 6 percent rally on Wednesday. Platinum group metals came under pressure as automakers forecast lower U.S. sales growth in 2012, citing weak employment and economic uncertainty, even after closing December on a strong note. Platinum was last down 0.7 percent at $1,414.65 an ounce, while palladium dropped 1.5 percent to $649.22 an ounce. 3:05 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1612.70 12.20 0.8 1593.80 1619.80 142,352 US Silver MAR 29.097 -0.475 -1.6 28.900 29.740 34,394 US Plat JAN 1423.10 -4.20 -0.3 1415.60 1437.80 141 US Pall MAR 653.55 -9.95 -1.5 645.80 668.00 2,543 Gold 1612.69 10.50 0.7 1593.75 1618.06 Silver 29.150 -0.480 -1.6 28.950 29.720 Platinum 1414.65 -10.10 -0.7 1419.00 1434.50 Palladium 649.22 -10.19 -1.5 647.00 665.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 170,275 159,232 165,958 23.29 -0.75 US Silver 36,511 44,900 77,904 39.17 0.10 US Platinum 5,915 10,066 7,928 31 -3.00 US Palladium 2,577 4,630 4,598