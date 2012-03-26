* Bernanke, Gross comments taken to support QE expectations * Options-related buying seen before expiry Tuesday * Money managers, specs cut gold long bets for third week * Coming up: S&P Case-Shiller home prices index By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, March 26 Gold rose around 1.5 percent in heavy trading o n M onday, notching its biggest one-day gain in a month as renewed hopes for further U.S. monetary easing fueled bullion buying as a hedge against long-term inflation and economic uncertainty. Bullion followed gains in equities after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. economy needs to grow more quickly to bring down the unemployment rate, and prominent bond fund manager Bill Gross said the Fed would hint at a third round of bond purchases, or QE3, in April. Options-related buying also helped as prices gravitate toward the $1,700 an ounce ahead of Tuesday's COMEX March options expiry, traders said. Gold also posted its biggest two-day gain since late January when the Federal Reserve said for the first time it expects to keep interest rates near zero until at least late 2014. "It's not the headline inflation that's going to bump up, (but it's) still a long-term expectation. Gold has been behaving as the world seems to be monetizing debt," said Jeffrey Sherman, commodities portfolio manager of DoubleLine Capital, a Los Angeles-based investment manager with $30 billion in assets. "Some people are still questioning QE3 will have legs, or if markets have already pricing everything in," Sherman said. In the past four weeks, the metal had sold off as much as $160 after a strong run of U.S. economic data and a lack of mention from Bernanke on QE dashed hopes of more Fed easing. Spot gold was up 1.4 percent at $1,685.16 by 2:17 p.m. EDT (1817 GMT), having earlier hit a two-week high of $1,687.90. U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up $23.20 an ounce at $1,685.60, with trading volume 25 percent higher than its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Silver also rose 1.7 percent to $32.76 an ounce. A 1-percent rally on Wall Street, a dollar decline after Bernanke's comment and higher investor risk appetite also underpinned gold on Monday. Market sentiment broadly improved after Bill Gross, co-chief investment officer at PIMCO, said on social media platform Twitter on Sunday "#Fed likely to hint @ QE3 in April meeting." The metal briefly rose above an important technical support at its 200-day moving average, and traders said it would be key for gold to hold above that level in the next several sessions. Some options investors might have bought gold futures in hopes to push prices above $1,700 an ounce. "Comex option expiry is tomorrow with the largest open interest in gold at $1,700 starting to play a factor," TD Bank's trading desk said in a note. OUTLOOK CAUTIOUS Despite Monday's rise, some fund and institutional investors seemed to have lost interest in the gold trade. Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday showed money managers in gold futures and options cut their bullish bets for a third straight week to the weakest level in two months. While concerns over the euro zone debt crisis were a key factor driving gold to record highs last year, the metal has since re-established its usual inverse relationship with the dollar. "If the dollar is going to strengthen over the next couple of days, gold should see more downward pressure," said Standard Bank analyst Walter de Wet. Spot platinum was up 1.3 percent at $1,640.74 an ounce, while spot palladium was up 1.6 percent at $664.22 an ounce. 2:17 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1685.60 23.20 1.4 1655.10 1687.80 166,776 US Silver MAY 32.75 0.478 1.5 32.020 32.890 28,433 US Plat APR 1646.70 18.80 1.2 1620.60 1649.30 8,791 US Pall JUN 668.75 8.85 1.3 658.00 674.75 3,393 Gold 1685.16 23.02 1.4 1656.17 1687.90 Silver 32.760 0.560 1.7 32.050 32.860 Platinum 1640.74 20.76 1.3 1623.25 1646.25 Palladium 664.22 10.72 1.6 660.00 671.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 236,263 187,183 195,767 18.11 -1.30 US Silver 31,633 66,622 73,048 29.79 -2.81 US Platinum 15,071 9,149 8,550 26 2.00 US Palladium 3,416 5,018 4,502