* Gold pulls up from 1 pct loss to 4-day low at $1,646/oz * Declines in euro, oil, stock markets keep pressure on gold * Gold/silver ratio approaches two-month high (Updates prices, adds comment, rewrites throughout) By Carole Vaporean and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, March 29 Gold prices were slightly lower o n T hursday, paring most losses after sliding over 1 percent earlier when it was sold off with the euro, oil and equities as investors sold riskier assets heading into the quarter's end. But analysts said they thought prices were destined to stay in a mostly sideways range for now as counter-balancing factors and conflicting economic data offset each other. "There's a bevy of conflicting information that everyone is trying to digest. So, on the back of that you're seeing a little fade to the market, but the dips remain buying opportunities," said David Meger, director of metals trading with Vision Financial Markets in Chicago. Spot gold was off 0.4 percent at $1,656.46 an ounce by 2:50 EDT (1850 GMT), for a third session of losses. It slid to its lowest since March 23 at $1,646 about midday, after rallying on Tuesday to a two-week high when Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke hinted that accommodative monetary policy would likely persist. U.S. gold futures for June delivery were down $5.60 an ounce to end at $1,654.90. "You see concerning signs about the U.S. economy, China's slowing growth pace weighing, the European economy weighing and here you are sliding back down to the $1,640 area," said Meger. While he and others said they expect prices to hold in a sideways pattern, some analysts said the break below $1,650 an ounce sets up for lower levels. "We have a forecast for an average price for the year of $1,450, so we are not surprised that gold prices are struggling to go higher," Nic Brown, head of commodity research at Natixis, said. "We think as time goes on the likelihood is that prices will probably soften further." Gains in the dollar exerted strong pressure on gold. The euro slid against the dollar and the yen as investors dumped the single currency, nervous about Spain's budget presentation at the end of the week and ongoing concerns about the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis. A stronger dollar tends to weigh on gold, which is priced in the U.S. currency. Brent crude oil prices fell, posting a third consecutive loss, as increasing talk from consumer nations about a possible strategic oil reserves release and end-of-quarter selling. U.S. stocks ended mixed in a late comeback after trading lower on disappointing weekly U.S. jobless claims data. Still, equities were wrapping up their best first quarter in 14 years. "We have suspected that it would take much more than a pure dollar correction for sustained gains to $1,700 and beyond, especially now that bullion is strongly correlated to the broader equity market, and risk sentiment in general," VTB Capital said in a note. SUBSTANTIAL SUPPORT The market was also eyeing physical demand from India, the world's biggest buyer of the yellow metal, which remained muted as jewelers' protests entered their thirteenth day, dealers said. "If you see a significant decline in Indian demand for gold, that is a major negative for the gold market," Brown said. Swiss bank UBS cut its 2012 average gold price forecast to $1,680 an ounce from $2,050 previously, which it said partly reflects the metal's performance in the first quarter. "As acute macro stresses abate, investors are looking at other asset classes and to the growth story once again. Gold is moving off the centre-stage position it occupied for most of last year," it said. Nonetheless, the threat of a fresh downturn in the U.S. economy and of further credit stress, as well as ongoing official sector buying, higher oil prices and the low interest rate environment, will still underpin gold, it added. Late in the session, silver eked out a small gain of 0.04 percent at $32.05 an ounce, after falling earlier to $31.61 an ounce. The gold/silver ratio, or the number of silver ounces needed to buy one ounce of gold, rose back towards 52, near a two-month high. Spot platinum lost 0.5 percent to $1,623.70 an ounce, and palladium was down 0.1 percent at $641.42. Prices at 2:50 p.m. EST (1850 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US silver 31.816 0.000 0.0% 14.0% US palladium 646.35 0.00 0.0% -1.5% Gold 1656.46 -6.66 -0.4% 5.9% Silver 32.05 0.04 0.1% 15.7% Platinum 1623.70 -6.23 -0.5% 16.5% Palladium 641.42 -0.91 -0.1% -1.7% Gold Fix 1657.50 1.75 0.1% 5.3% Silver Fix 31.79 -64.00 -2.0% 12.8% Platinum Fix 1641.00 0.00 0.0% 18.8% Palladium Fix 653.00 5.00 0.8% 2.7% (Reporting by Carole Vaporean; Editing by William Hardy and Marguerita Choy)