* Bullion posts biggest two-day loss in a month
* Gold down again as Fed minutes indicate QE3 unlikely
* Spot gold breaks below 300 DMA first time since Dec.
* Coming up: U.S. initial jobless claims Thursday
(Recasts, updates comment, market activity, adds details)
By Frank Tang and Michelle Martin
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 4 Gold fell to its lowest
in nearly three months on Wednesday, sliding for a second
straight session the day after minutes of the latest Federal
Reserve policy meeting doused hopes for further U.S. monetary
stimulus.
Bullion, tracking losses in equities and crude oil, posted
its biggest two-day drop since Feb. 29 and could test technical
support near the December lows around $1,530 an ounce. The more
thinly traded silver and platinum group metals markets also
tumbled.
Gold has dropped 5 percent in the last six sessions. The Fed
minutes, released on Tuesday afternoon, set off the latest round
of selling. Economists and gold analysts had largely factored in
another round of stimulus by the Fed after the U.S. central bank
in January said it would keep rates near zero until 2014.
"The change in the Fed's attitude caught a lot of folks by
surprise. As we are not going to see as much stimulus, we are
not going to see as much inflation pressure in the metals," said
Sean McGillivray, head of asset allocation in Great Pacific
Wealth Management.
Spot gold was down 1.5 percent at $1,620.85 an ounce
by 2:55 p.m. EDT (1855 GMT), having earlier touched a low of
$1,611.80, its lowest since Jan. 10.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down
$57.90 an ounce, or about 3.5 percent, at $1,614.10, with
trading volume about 10 percent below its 30-day average,
preliminary Reuters data showed.
Spot silver was down 4.3 percent at $31.23 an ounce.
Gold has fallen 3 percent so far this week, retreating more
from the March high above $1,790 an ounce on QE3 hopes.
McGillivray said gold's record high at above $1,900 an ounce
in September 2011 reflected the premium of a third round of Fed
asset buying known as quantitative easing (QE).
Some hedge funds which bet on gold as a hedge against the
diminishing purchasing power of the U.S. dollar might have
reduced their exposure to the metal, especially after a strong
run of U.S. economic data and as the European debt situation
appeared to stabilize.
"I wouldn't be surprised if we push lower towards $1,600 -
that is what we think is a floor and we are unlikely to fall
substantially below that," Standard Bank analyst Walter de Wet
said.
On chart, the metal also broke below its 300-day moving
average for the first time this year.
Global Hunter's Hasting said, however, $1,550 an ounce could
be a good entry point for institutional investors after they
were on the sidelines after the rallies in the first quarter.
FED EASING HOPES FADE FURTHER
Minutes of the U.S. central bank's policy meeting showed
only two of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee's
10 voting members saw the case for additional monetary stimulus.
Ultra-loose monetary policy, which keeps real interest rates
low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding gold, helped drive
the metal to record highs in 2011.
"Gold responds better during periods of greater stress. And
the last couple of months seemed to be a relatively stable and
quiet period, and ," said Richard Hastings, macro strategist at
investment bank Global Hunter Securities.
"If we were to break below $1,550, more significant doubts
might emerge about gold's capability to regaining longer term
price trends to the upside," Hastings said.
Other precious metals were weaker across the board, with
spot platinum down 2.4 percent at $1,594.99 an ounce, and
spot palladium down 2.4 percent at $632.75 an ounce.
2:55 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold JUN 1614.10 -57.90 -3.5 1613.00 1649.50 174,971
US Silver MAY 31.044 -2.221 -6.7 30.980 32.680 58,080
US Plat JUL 1598.60 -61.90 -3.7 1598.00 1652.00 10,501
US Pall JUN 632.75 -26.85 -4.1 630.75 657.70 3,669
Gold 1620.85 -23.98 -1.5 1612.75 1647.65
Silver 31.230 -1.390 -4.3 31.010 32.670
Platinum 1594.99 -39.86 -2.4 1598.40 1643.00
Palladium 632.75 -15.85 -2.4 632.60 654.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 183,040 204,522 196,913 19.18 1.12
US Silver 67,395 63,110 60,154 27.86 -0.07
US Platinum 10,638 11,153 8,405 19 0.00
US Palladium 3,713 5,141 4,685
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)