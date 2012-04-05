* Crude oil rally, short covering help boost gold
* Gold set for over 2 pct weekly loss on dashed QE hopes
* Some hedge funds reduced gold stake as momentum fades
* Coming up: U.S. nonfarm payrolls Friday
By Frank Tang and Michelle Martin
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 5 Gold rose on Thursday,
as investors covered short positions after a sharp two-day
pullback, and a crude oil rally also buoyed the precious metal
that sank early this week on disappointment about further U.S.
monetary easing.
Bullion rebounded from its biggest two-day drop in a month
after it steadied above psychological resistance at $1,600 an
ounce, where investors had placed heavy put options to protect
against further losses.
Trading volume was thin ahead of Friday's key U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report and the Good Friday holiday in most Western
markets. Gold remained on track for a weekly decline exceeding 2
percent after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve policy
meeting doused hopes for further U.S. monetary stimulus.
Market watchers said some hedge funds might have reduced
gold holdings due to stronger U.S. economic data and easing of
fears about European debt.
"A lot of the gold trade by hedge funds was specifically
tied to a new round of Fed stimulus," said Jeffrey Sica, chief
investment officer of SICA Wealth Management with more than $1
billion in assets.
"If there is any perception that momentum in gold will
taper, hedge funds will take the opportunity to sell. Gold is
always vulnerable because of how well it has done," he said.
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,628.31 an ounce by
2:36 p.m. EDT (1836 GMT).
Gold briefly broke back above $1,630 an ounce as a drop in
U.S. weekly initial jobless claims pulled the dollar from its
highs and stocks from their lows, but was unable to sustain the
move.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $16
percent at $1,630.10 an ounce, with trading volume about halved
of its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Gold has fallen 2.3 percent so far this week, the
third-worst weekly drop of the year, retreating further from the
March high above $1,790 an ounce on hopes of more Fed stimulus.
Dennis Gartman, a veteran trader, said that gold on weekly
charts suggested the metal has been in a bearish trend since the
first quarter of 2011 as each new interim low has been lower
than the previous one.
Gartman added that gold's uptrend on weekly charts has been
clearly broken.
QE HOPES DASHED?
Analysts said that gold's record high at above $1,900 an
ounce in September 2011 reflected the premium of a third round
of Fed asset buying known as quantitative easing (QE).
The metal had dropped 3.5 percent in the previous two
sessions as the market had largely factored in QE3 after the
U.S. central bank in January said it would keep rates near zero
until 2014.
However, INTL FCStone metals analyst Edward Meir said he
cannot rule out the possibility of U.S. economic recovery
"topping out", which could boost precious metals as the Fed
brings the easing option back onto the table.
Among other precious metals, spot silver was up 1.1
at $31.67 an ounce, spot platinum edged up 0.2 percent at
$1,595.19 an ounce, and spot palladium gained 2.1 percent
at $642.70 an ounce.
2:36 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold JUN 1630.10 16.00 1.0 1620.70 1634.80 106,328
US Silver MAY 31.73 0.686 2.2 31.175 31.810 36,600
US Plat JUL 1607.60 9.00 0.6 1590.20 1611.20 7,211
US Pall JUN 644.80 12.05 1.9 629.90 646.00 3,098
Gold 1628.31 9.06 0.6 1620.63 1633.06
Silver 31.670 0.350 1.1 31.240 31.800
Platinum 1595.19 2.64 0.2 1590.00 1604.99
Palladium 642.70 13.25 2.1 631.75 643.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 117,606 202,949 196,995 18.72 -0.46
US Silver 44,288 62,099 60,020 31.42 3.56
US Platinum 7,298 10,929 8,408 19 0.00
US Palladium 3,105 4,904 4,678
(Editing by David Gregorio and Sofina Mirza-Reid)