* Gold sharply outperforms S&P 500 for a second day * Bargain hunting helps after recent sell-off * Bullish options trade points to bright outlook * Coming up: US import/export prices Wednesday (Updates market activity) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, April 10 Gold rose 1 percent on Tuesday, breaking ranks with equities for a second session, as sharp losses in equities triggered safe-haven buying in the bullion market, which had sustained a recent sell-off. The precious metal posted its fourth straight daily rise, its longest streak in two months. Some investors took advantage of the lower prices to re-enter the gold trade. Gold had a sharp price pullback during a recent strong run of U.S. data that dashed hopes of U.S. monetary easing. Bullion rose along with safe-haven U.S. Treasury debt prices. Buying accelerated after the U.S. equities benchmark S&P 500 broke below key support before the start of the first-quarter earning season. Technical and options-related buying in gold also helped. "There is still a tremendous amount of open interest above the $1,800 strike in the longer-dated options, which is encouraging," said Anthony Neglia, president of Tower Trading and a COMEX gold options floor trader. Spot gold was up 1.2 percent at $1,660.20 an ounce by 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT), its biggest one-day rise in more than two weeks. The metal also rebounded from heavy early losses to set a one-week high of $1,662.60 triggering some momentum buying. U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $16.80 at $1,660.70. Trading volume was on track to be the strongest in a week, preliminary Reuters data showed. The Dow notched a tripe-digit loss and other commodities led by crude oil tumbled. Gold had largely been following the equities market so far this year, but disappointing U.S. jobs data last Friday appeared to break that trend. Gold prices were still down 7 percent lower from a late February high near $1,800 an ounce, as so-called risk assets have struggled. PHYSICAL DEMAND LAGS Other traders said gold benefited from program buying by several funds as well as technical factors which lent support, but they said slow physical demand made the metal vulnerable for a pullback. "In the near term, we will see the market trade sideways because there is no real fundamental driver but there is also no reason to let it go," said Fred Schoenstein, a trader at Heraeus Precious Metals Management. Gold demand in top buyer India has been slow to recover after the end of a three-week jewelers' strike. Daily gold sales in India in the last two days are down 80 percent from a year ago. Silver rose 0.5 percent to $31.69 an ounce, underperforming gold. The gold/silver ratio, which measures the number of silver ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, rose to over 52, its highest since early January. Spot platinum was down 0.7 percent at $1,593.99 an ounce, while spot palladium fell 0.5 percent to $635.22 an ounce. 3:30 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JUN 1660.70 16.80 1.0 1632.50 1664.80 163,036 US Silver MAY 31.679 0.155 0.5 31.110 31.940 48,938 US Plat JUL 1593.70 -24.50 -1.5 1584.30 1634.90 8,028 US Pall JUN 636.85 -6.95 -1.1 629.00 653.20 3,140 Gold 1660.20 19.57 1.2 1632.45 1662.60 Silver 31.690 0.160 0.5 31.190 31.920 Platinum 1593.99 -11.96 -0.7 1587.00 1626.45 Palladium 635.22 -3.11 -0.5 631.27 652.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 187,173 201,990 197,395 18.19 1.09 US Silver 64,622 58,207 60,070 27.93 -0.15 US Platinum 8,140 10,844 8,441 19.92 0.05 US Palladium 3,157 4,296 4,689 (Editing by David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)