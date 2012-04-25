* Gold recovers from knee-jerk decline after Fed statement
* Fed offers few clues on further easing
* Funds have reduced bullish gold positions
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 25 Gold was flat on
W ednesday in a volatile session that saw the precious metal
tumble $10 an ounce after the Federal Reserve ended a two-day
policy meeting, then quickly recover those losses and briefly
turn higher.
Analysts said gold tumbled in a knee-jerk sell-off after the
Fed disappointed investors who had hoped for steps to ease
monetary policy even more. But it quickly recovered as the
central bank repeated its promise to keep rates near zero until
at least late 2014.
Gold has lost more than $150 an ounce since the end of
February, as some funds have reduced their bullish position
after a strong run of U.S. economic indicators dashed hopes of
further U.S. monetary easing.
"Gold is not at the forefront of anybody's trading book at
this moment," said George Nickas, a precious metals broker at
commodities firm INTL FCStone.
Nickas said that the market might have oversold after
falling toward the lower end of a well-supported trading range,
as there were few surprises in the Fed's policy statement at the
end of a two-day meeting.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,638.80 an ounce
by 1:07 p.m. EDT (1707 GMT), off a session low of $1,623.90 an
ounce.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery were down $4.50
an ounce at $1,639.30.
Policy makers offered no new clues about whether the Fed
will stick to its June target for ending Operation Twist, its
latest effort to keep down long-term rates.
Prices at 1:07 p.m. EST (1707 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1639.30 -4.50 -0.3% 4.6%
US silver 30.370 -0.376 -1.2% 8.8%
US platinum 1552.80 4.70 0.3% 10.9%
US palladium 659.60 -6.20 -0.9% 0.5%
Gold 1638.80 -2.93 -0.2% 4.8%
Silver 30.40 -0.39 -1.3% 9.8%
Platinum 1546.75 7.55 0.5% 11.0%
Palladium 656.72 -6.81 -1.0% 0.6%
Gold Fix 1637.75 -3.50 -0.2% 4.0%
Silver Fix 30.88 2.00 0.1% 9.6%
Platinum Fix 1551.00 1.00 0.1% 12.3%
Palladium Fix 665.00 4.00 0.6% 4.6%