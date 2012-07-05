* ECB, BoE decisions likely already priced in
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, July 5 Gold prices rose towards two-week
highs on Thursday, with investors reluctant to make big bets
after pricing in an expected European Central Bank (ECB) rate
cut, with investors moving on to focus fully on key U.S. jobs
data on Friday.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,618 an ounce by
1004 GMT, treading water along with equities and the euro, also
little changed ahead of the ECB meeting, where policy makers are
likely to cut rates to a record low to contain the debt
crisis.
Bullion is up more than 1 percent on the week, potentially
heading towards its first back-to-back weekly gains since late
February.
COMEX gold futures for August delivery traded down
0.2 percent on the day at $1,618.70 in electronic dealing.
The Bank of England, also due for a rate decision later in
the day, is expected to launch a third round of monetary
stimulus, with June economic data showing signs of economic
slowdown.
"I think the ECB is priced in -- it's been a case of buy the
rumour all week and now probably some profit taking on the
announcement," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
"The market would really need something big like a Fed move
- not the ECB or Bank of England which is a bit more of a minor
consideration."
Friday's June U.S. employment data is likely to reflect the
impact of the euro zone crisis and weak economic data and this
could encourage the Federal Reserve to take more measures to
stimulate economic growth.
The U.S. monthly jobs report is expected to show 90,000
workers were added to nonfarm payrolls in June and the
unemployment rate held at 8.2 percent.
The May report showed the slowest growth in payrolls in a
year and revived speculation that the Fed could resort to more
asset purchases to anchor borrowing rates to boost the economy,
particularly ahead of this November's presidential election.
Softer economic data has put pressure on central banks to
take a more accommodative monetary stance to help nurture the
global economy back to health.
Gold prices thrive in a low interest rate environment as it
reduces the opportunity cost of holding the metal that has no
yield. Investors rely on increases in its outright value for a
return on their investment.
"Business surveys continue to point to persisting economic
weakness in the euro zone and the UK. Both the ECB and the Bank
of England...have gone beyond conventional policy by buying
assets or providing unusually large loans to banks," Credit
Suisse said in a research note.
"Given weak growth and falling inflation, we nevertheless
expect further easing announcements today. The ECB is likely to
cut its main policy rate and the rate it pays for banks
deposits."
The latter should help lower already very low short-term
money market rates further, and the BoE is likely to expand its
asset purchase programme by another 50 billion pounds.
SECURE
Bhar said gold had managed to secure a platform above $1,600
and was now tackling resistance at $1,620-25. "If it could get
through that there's $1,640, but that looks difficult if not
impossible," he said.
Investment demand for bullion has fallen in recent months on
economic uncertainty and has resulted in the dollar emerging as
a safe-haven to the detriment of gold.
Holdings of gold in exchange-traded funds, often used as a
gauge of longer-term investor demand, have eased this week, but
remain less than half a percent off March's record high above
70.89 million ounces.
In India, one of the world's leading consumers of gold,
demand for the metal was subdued on Thursday after a drop in the
rupee lifted prices during a traditionally lean buying season.
Silver was up 0.5 percent at $28.26 an ounce.
Platinum rose 0.61 percent to $1,481.75, while
palladium rose 0.56 percent to $595.25.
(Additional reporting by Veronica Brown; editing by Keiron
Henderson)