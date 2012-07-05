* Gold down as ECB cuts rate to record low, China surprises * Disappointment over cenbank actions, deflation fears weigh * ETF, physical gold demand lags * All eyes on Friday's payrolls report for Fed outlook (Recasts, adds details, updates market activity) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, July 5 Gold fell on Thursday on a dollar rally and frustrations over a lack of more aggressive market stimulus from central banks after China, Europe and Britain eased their monetary policies. Bullion, which has tumbled several times this year after the Federal Reserve did not mention easing, was under pressure again after the top three central banks loosened monetary policy and signaled a growing level of alarm about the world economy. Gold's inflation-hedge appeal was weakened by the prospect of a global economic slowdown. "Deflation at this particular point is the overwhelming worry," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals traders at IBS Metals. Still, gold has gained almost 4 percent since last Friday on hopes of more Fed action after data showed U.S. manufacturing shrank in June for the first time in nearly three years. Some dealers also stayed on the sidelines ahead of Friday's closely watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls report. "If the job numbers coming out tomorrow are better than expected, then you eliminate or start to change the psychology of any imminent Fed action," McGhee said. Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,607.69 an ounce by 2:27 p.m. EDT (1827 GMT). U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled down $12.40 at $1,609.40 an ounce. Trading volume after Wednesday's U.S. Independence Day holiday was about 10 percent below average, preliminary Reuters data showed. The metal initially rose to a session high of $1,623.80 after China unexpectedly lowered its lending rate to 6 percent, but the rally fizzled as investors worried the better-than-expected jobs data might kill any hopes of more Fed action. Gold has been particularly sensitive to central banks' monetary policies. In February, it was up 15 percent for the year after the Fed said it would keep interest rates near zero until late 2014. On Thursday, bullion is only up less than 3 percent. Silver dropped 1.3 percent to $27.74 an ounce. A U.S. employment report on Thursday showed private-sector employers added 176,000 jobs in June, topping economists' expectations and could bode well for employment data on Friday. Friday's monthly jobs report is expected to show 90,000 workers were added to nonfarm payrolls in June and the unemployment rate held at 8.2 percent. PHYSICAL DEMAND DISAPPOINTS Gold investment demand has fallen recently on economic uncertainty and has resulted in the dollar surge against the euro after the ECB rate cut. Holdings of gold in exchange-traded funds, often used as a gauge of longer-term investor demand, have eased this week, but hovered near March's record high. In India, one of the world's leading consumers of gold, demand for the metal remained weak as a recent drop in the rupee to record lows made local gold prices expensive during a traditionally lean buying season. Among platinum group metals, platinum eased 65 cents to $1,472.08, and palladium inched down 0.1 percent to $577.75. 2:27 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1609.40 -12.40 -0.8 1597.50 1624.50 156,147 US Silver SEP 27.672 -0.608 -2.1 27.495 28.380 43,093 US Plat OCT 1477.70 -13.70 -0.9 1466.00 1493.80 8,574 US Pall SEP 585.75 -13.15 -2.2 584.65 605.95 3,631 Gold 1607.69 -7.44 -0.5 1598.10 1623.80 Silver 27.740 -0.370 -1.3 27.560 28.380 Platinum 1472.08 -0.65 0.0 1468.33 1487.25 Palladium 577.75 -0.38 -0.1 586.75 599.75 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 169,187 193,294 194,194 19.56 0.12 US Silver 49,794 61,078 57,993 29.59 -1.34 US Platinum 8,684 12,366 9,083 23 0.00 US Palladium 3,837 4,892 4,605 (Additional reporting by Susan Thomas, Veronica Brown and Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)