* NY Fed survey shows Operation Twist most likely Fed tool
* Options show rising optimism
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, July 12 Gold fell on Thursday on
investor frustration over the U.S. Federal Reserve's lack of
commitment to more monetary stimulus and the strength of the
dollar.
The metal came under pressure as the market digested the
minutes from the Fed's June meeting. They showed the Fed was
open to buying more Treasury bonds to stimulate the economy, but
the recovery might need to weaken further for a consensus to
form.
"Investors remain cautious on indications that the Fed is
unlikely to launch additional monetary stimulus until U.S.
economic conditions weaken further," said Suki Cooper, precious
metals analyst at Barclays Capital.
Gold has been particularly sensitive to central banks'
monetary policies and, with Thursday's decline, is nearly flat
for the year. In February it was up 15 percent after the Fed
said it would keep interest rates near zero until late 2014.
Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,567.02 an ounce
by 2:48 p.m. (1848 GMT). It hit a session low of $1,554.34
earlier in the session.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled
down $10.40 at $1,565.30 an ounce.
Trading volume was more than 5 percent above its 30-day
average, preliminary Reuters data showed, the first time in
about two weeks that turnover has exceeded the 30-day norm.
A U.S. government report on Thursday showed the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to
the lowest level in four years, which lifted the dollar to
two-year highs against the euro and weighed on gold.
Bullion investors were disappointed that the Fed minutes
released late Wednesday did not point to a greater appetite for
QE3, or a third round of the asset-buying program known as
quantitative easing, to keep interest rates low.
"While the prospects of QE3 taking place on some time scale
are still reasonable, this is likely to remain the primary focus
of the gold market," Mitsui Precious Metals strategist David
Jollie said.
U.S. primary dealers surveyed ahead of the Fed policy
meeting in June saw a new bond maturity-extension program,
called Operation Twist, as the most likely tool for monetary
easing, according to a poll by the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York.
BULLISH CALL OPTIONS
On the gold options front, market positions suggested that
investors are betting on a recovery in the price of the metal
this month.
Open interest in COMEX August $1,600 calls has risen over
the past week. These options give the holder the right, but not
the obligation, to sell gold futures at this price by expiry on
July 26.
A rise in open interest in calls above the underlying
futures price suggests in theory that investors are betting on a
price increase over the next couple of weeks.
In other precious metals, silver edged up 0.5 percent
to $27.20 an ounce. Platinum fell by 0.9 percent to
$1,411.25 an ounce, and palladium was down 0.4 percent at
$575.25 an ounce.
2:48 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1565.30 -10.40 -0.7 1554.40 1577.90 143,250
US Silver SEP 27.161 0.138 0.5 26.425 27.330 37,605
US Plat OCT 1412.50 -19.10 -1.3 1405.70 1431.00 4,719
US Pall SEP 574.80 -8.15 -1.4 572.00 582.25 2,509
Gold 1567.02 -8.73 -0.6 1555.45 1577.75
Silver 27.200 0.130 0.5 26.500 27.340
Platinum 1411.25 -12.75 -0.9 1409.60 1425.00
Palladium 575.25 -2.23 -0.4 574.68 580.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 170,818 162,443 193,941 19.62 0.10
US Silver 41,818 58,938 57,402 31.51 0.27
US Platinum 4,879 11,684 9,113 23 0.00
US Palladium 2,527 3,474 4,609
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey and Amanda Cooper in
London; editing by Jim Marshall)