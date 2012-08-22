* Minutes from latest Fed meeting show stimulus fairly soon * Gold breaks above moving averages (Recasts, new details throughout, updates market activity) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Aug 22 Gold rose above $1,650 an ounce on Wednesday for the first time since early May, as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve showed that another round of bullion-friendly monetary stimulus will be imminent. After trading near unchanged earlier in the session, gold shot higher after minutes from the U.S. central bank's August meeting showed that policymakers are ready to deliver more stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably. Wednesday's gains lifted bullion prices above their key technical resistances of 150-day and 200-day moving averages, extending its rally to a sixth consecutive day. Gold looked set to rise further after breaking above the upper end of its trading range at $1,640 an ounce. "The Fed minutes clearly supported the sentiment change for more monetary easing, allowing gold to consolidate its recent breakout. I expect gold to move higher in the next several sessions," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader of Integrated Brokerage Services LLC. Spot gold was up 0.9 percent on the day at $1,652.56 an ounce by 2:54 p.m. EDT (1854 GMT), after earlier hit $1,653.20, which marked the highest price since May 2. Prior to the Fed minutes release, U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down $2.40 at $1,640.50 an ounce. Trading volume around 3 p.m., however, was around 120,000 lots, sharply below its 30-day and 250-day averages, preliminary Reuters data showed. Among other precious metals, silver climbed 1.7 percent to $29.83 an ounce. Platinum rose 2.2 percent to $1,532.50 an ounce, while palladium climbed 1.6 percent to $629.75. 2:54 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1640.50 -2.40 -0.1 1636.30 1655.90 115,460 US Silver SEP 29.556 0.128 0.4 29.170 29.830 39,705 US Plat OCT 1526.50 18.70 1.2 1505.10 1539.50 10,809 US Pall SEP 628.75 4.55 0.7 621.15 634.70 3,513 Gold 1652.56 14.67 0.9 1635.03 1653.20 Silver 29.830 0.510 1.7 29.250 29.870 Platinum 1532.50 32.60 2.2 1509.50 1533.99 Palladium 629.75 9.75 1.6 625.00 632.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 123,055 153,556 184,020 17.06 -0.21 US Silver 51,661 39,887 56,285 24.48 0.07 US Platinum 11,399 13,470 9,594 22.97 0.09 US Palladium 4,512 5,756 4,604 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey and Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)