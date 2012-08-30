* Markets poised for Fed clues on quantitative easing * Gold ETF head for strongest monthly inflow since November * Silver hits most expensive versus gold since May (New details throughout, updates comment, changes byline, dateline pvs LONDON) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Aug 30 Gold eased on Thursday as weakness from outside markets prompted bullion investors to take profits ahead of a hotly awaited speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. The metal tracked declines on Wall Street and U.S. crude futures as investors closed out positions awaiting Bernanke's speech at Friday's annual symposium of central bankers and finance ministers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Despite Thursday's dip, gold has gained 3 percent in the last eight sessions on expectations that Bernanke could use his speech to send a strong message to markets. Some traders are expecting Bernanke might hint at a possible third round of U.S. bond-buyback, known as quantitative easing, while others said the Fed could wait for next week's nonfarm payroll report before reaching a decision on stimulus at its September policy meeting on Sept. 12-13. "It's not surprising for the metal to have a bit retracement and consolidation here given the size of the rally and the unlikelihood of further stimulus at Jackson Hole," said David Meger, director of metals trading at Vision Financial Markets. Spot gold was down 63 cents at $1,655.31 an ounce by 11:35 a.m. EDT (1535 GMT). U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down $4.90 an ounce at $1,658.10, with trading volume on track to finish sharply below average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Silver dropped 0.8 percent to $30.44 an ounce. Last week, gold broke above the upper end of a four-month trading range to over $1,640 an ounce, after the minutes of the Fed's latest policy meeting revealed the central bank intended to adopt gold-friendly stimulus soon unless economic conditions improve dramatically. However, some analysts said that stimulus were not warranted given current economic conditions. Data showed that U.S. consumer spending rose by the most in five months in July, while the Fed's Beige Book report showed that retail activity, including auto sales, had picked up since the last report. Some analysts said gold, along with other assets, could be vulnerable to a correction if Bernanke disappoints. Citigroup analyst David Wilson said U.S. stock market hovering near a four-year high and better-than-expected U.S. economic data suggested the Fed could refrain from action ahead of a U.S. presidential and federal election in November. GOLD ETF INFLOWS RISE Inflows into gold exchange-traded funds have risen sharply this month, with holdings of the largest, New York's SPDR Gold Trust up nearly 38 tonnes so far this month, their largest monthly inflow since November. The precious metal rallied to a 4-1/2 month high on Monday as on Fed stimulus hopes, but it has failed to sustain those gains. Among platinum group metals, spot platinum was up 0.1 percent at $1,512.49 an ounce, while spot palladium fell 0.5 percent to $624.90 an ounce. Supply worries underpinned platinum prices as South Africa's Lonmin, the world's third-largest producer of the metal, has had its mining operations shut for almost three weeks, as a wave of violence stemming from a union turf war killed 44 people. Prices at 11:35 a.m. EDT (1534 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1658.10 -4.90 -0.3% 5.8% US silver 30.430 -0.407 -1.3% 9.0% US platinum 1517.40 -2.90 -0.2% 8.4% US palladium 627.80 -7.05 -1.1% -4.3% Gold 1655.31 -0.63 0.0% 5.9% Silver 30.44 -0.24 -0.8% 9.9% Platinum 1512.49 1.99 0.1% 8.6% Palladium 624.90 -3.00 -0.5% -4.2% Gold Fix 1660.50 3.50 0.2% 5.5% Silver Fix 30.66 -7.00 -0.2% 8.8% Platinum Fix 1522.00 2.00 0.1% 10.2% Palladium Fix 634.00 1.00 0.2% -0.3% (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London, Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)