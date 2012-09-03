* Gold near highest since late March after Fed
* ETF holdings at record
* Coming up: Euro zone August producer prices; Tuesday 0900
GMT
(Updates prices)
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Sept 3 Gold steadied around five-month
highs on Monday, drawing strength from last week's indication by
the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve that the central bank could
act to shore up growth and by evidence of a strong pick-up in
investor demand.
The gold price rose for a third successive month in August,
with a gain of 4.8 percent, the largest one-month increase in
price since January, lifted in large part by the expectation
that the Fed could initiate another programme of bond buying to
keep interest rates low.
Holdings of gold in exchange-traded funds hit a record high
by Friday, while U.S. exchange data showed speculative holdings
of gold futures witnessed their largest weekly increase last
week since the start of the year.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, speaking at an annual central
bank conference in the mountain resort of Jackson Hole last
week, left the door open to a further easing of monetary policy
but gave few hints on any imminent action.
Spot gold rose slightly to $1,691.79 an ounce by 1822
GMT, having touched a five-month high of $1,692.71 on Friday,
when it rose 2.1 percent in its largest one-day rally since late
June.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up 0.43
percent at $1,694.60 an ounce. The U.S. market was closed on
Monday for a public holiday.
"Gold has really got to have full-blown (quantitative
easing) to really trigger a rally ... that would be the start of
the big push through $1,700 ... but where it goes from there is
a bit more difficult," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
"It is difficult to see gold at multi-year highs. I can see
it supported by currency debasement around the world, but it's
difficult to see it going to say $3,000 or $4,000 in the absence
of any other catalyst," he said, adding that he expected gold to
eventually find a ceiling at around $1,800 an ounce.
Gold has doubled in price since the Fed first employed
quantitative easing, the practice of buying government debt on
the secondary markets to keep rates low and liquidity high, in
late 2008.
An environment of low real interest rates, which strip out
the effects of inflation, makes gold more appealing to investors
who may find they lose out as returns from yield- or
dividend-bearing assets such as bonds or stocks can diminish.
The dollar price of gold is still 12 percent below last
September's record at $1,920.30, while gold in euros is just 2
percent below its record 1,373.92 euros an ounce struck 11
months ago, due to the drag on the single European currency from
the European debt crisis.
"GRAVE CONCERN"
Bernanke said the stagnation in the U.S. job market was a
"grave concern." He said the Fed had to weigh the costs as well
as the benefits of more monetary stimulus, although he hinted
the costs were likely worthwhile.
"This has basically been taken to mean that QE3 is a case of
when and not if," David Govett, head of precious metals at Marex
Spectron said.
"However, gold and silver outperformed the currencies and
the stock markets and as I say, this more than the speech tells
me that from now on, this is a dip buying market. Yes, there
will be setbacks along the way, but fundamentally the market is
now in bull mode and I am looking for a break of 1,700 in the
near future and a test of higher levels soon."
Gold ETF holdings, often used as a measure of longer-term
investor appetite for the metal, rose to a new record of 71.728
million ounces by the end of last week.
The net inflow for August stands at 1.898 million ounces,
the largest one-month increase in holdings since last November.
The Fed holds its next meeting to discuss monetary policy on
Sept. 12 and Friday's monthly employment figures could help
further shape investor expectations for a third round of QE.
Investors are also awaiting details on the European Central
Bank's plan to buy bonds of more indebted nations such as Spain
and Italy to contain their borrowing costs and stop the spread
of the debt crisis.
The ECB meets on Thursday to discuss interest rates and
investors will be hoping for bank President Mario Draghi to use
the post-decision news conference to outline how his proposed
bond-market intervention programme will work following his
pledge in late July to do whatever it takes to defend the euro.
Platinum rose nearly $14 to $1,542.90 an ounce, near
its highest since early May as a deadly strike at the South
African mining operations of world No. 3 platinum producer
Lonmin continued.
Palladium was up nearly 2 percent at $627.40, while
silver rose to $32.09 an ounze after closing at $31.70 an ounce
on Friday.
(Editing by Alison Birrane and Leslie Gevirtz)