* Platinum gains as Lonmin, unions sign peace deal
* Gold/silver ratio at lowest since late April
* Coming up: U.S. August unemployment report; Sept. 8, 1230
GMT
By Amanda Cooper and Josephine Mason
LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 6 Spot gold was higher on
Thursday on news of the European Central Bank's plans for a
potentially unlimited bond-buying program although positive U.S.
economic data tempered bullion's gains.
While holding just above the key $1,700 an ounce mark,
bullion was knocked off six-month highs by jobs data that
signaled a tentative improvement in the U.S. labor market.
Payrolls processor ADP said the U.S. private sector in
August added the most jobs since March and a separate report
from the government showed jobless claims fell last week.
Signs of a stronger economy could weaken the case for a
third round of quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve and
derail the rally that has pushed gold up 8 percent since
mid-August.
But investors await the more widely watched August non-farm
payrolls data due out on Friday, hoping for further insight on
the health of the U.S. economy.
Spot gold was up 0.51 percent at $1,701.50 an ounce
at 4:14 p.m. EDT (2014 GMT), while the U.S. December gold
contract settled 0.70 percent higher at $1,705.60.
Bullion spiked to $1,713.79, its highest since early March,
as the euro rallied after ECB President Mario Draghi outlined
plans for a potentially unlimited bond buying program aimed at
lowering struggling euro countries' borrowing costs and
resolving the euro-zone's four-year debt crisis.
Gold tends to benefit from an environment of low interest
rates and any resulting strength in the euro against the U.S.
dollar could further fuel the rally, although gains may be
limited by anticipation ahead of a key gauge of U.S. employment
on Friday.
"Gold is holding because the market has been given what it
was hoping for, but in order for gold to move decisively higher
from here, we need to see what numbers the U.S. will bring to
the table," Ole Hansen, senior manager at Saxo Bank, said.
"The longer we stay above $1,700, the better. It gives all
the newly established long positions a bit of confidence," he
added.
The ECB's program, which does not imply an increase in the
central bank's balance sheet or money supply, may not have the
same impact on gold as a similar step by the U.S. Federal
Reserve, analysts said.
"Although gold could benefit from a strengthening of the
euro versus the dollar and a general appreciation of risky
assets, it would be wrong to view Draghi's plan as a form of QE,
and as such it may not offer much of a boost to gold prices,"
Natixis said in a note.
Silver extended its six-week rally, hitting a fresh
five-month high of $32.98 per ounce even as the industrial metal
remained firmly in overbought territory measured by the Relative
Strength Index (RSI).
Hitting resistance as it approached $33, prices eased back
and were up 1.36 percent at $32.69 an ounce by late afternoon.
Chart watchers see support for silver at $30 per ounce after
it broke above a downward trend line last week.
DOUBT OVER QE
The practice of a central bank buying sovereign bonds to
suppress interest rates and freeing up credit by adding money
supply, known as quantitative easing, has been one of the key
drivers behind the doubling in value of gold since 2008.
The Fed, which has indicated it could resume quantitative
easing if recent data suggest the economy would benefit from it,
meets next week to discuss policy and Friday's unemployment
report could be a decisive factor.
A Reuters survey offers a forecast for an increase of
125,000 workers on non-farm payrolls.
Elsewhere, platinum rose to a new five-month high, swept
higher by a broad investor push into precious metals, while
world number three producer Lonmin and several South
African unions signed a peace deal aimed at ending a deadly
three-week strike.
Lonmin and unions representing mineworkers at the strike-hit
Marikana platinum mine in South Africa have signed an accord for
a return to work, but a militant breakaway union was not part of
the deal, union officials said on Thursday.
Platinum was up by 1.0 percent at $1,580.49 an ounce,
while palladium was up 0.33 percent at $642.10 an ounce.