* Gold, silver fall after data tempers Fed hopes
* Spot gold may drop to $1,680/oz - technicals
* Coming up: U.S. non-farm payrolls data, August; 1230 GMT
By Veronica Brown
LONDON, Sept 7 Gold fell on Friday from near
six-month highs hit the previous day, with the European Central
Bank's (ECB) bond buying programme placed on the backburner as
markets awaited U.S. jobs data for clues on possible stimulus
from the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at 1,695.76 per ounce
by 1030 GMT, having hit $1,712.91 on Thursday, its highest since
March 12. Bullion was on course for a 0.1 percent rise for the
week, following two consecutive weekly gains.
U.S. gold dropped 0.4 percent to $1,697.40.
The market saw giddy price action on Thursday, rushing to
its loftiest since early March after the ECB unveiled a new and
potentially unlimited bond purchase plan to lower borrowing
costs of debt-laden nations, in the latest effort to fight the
euro zone debt crisis.
Dealers said that gold was taking an inevitable breather
after several legs higher, with the focus squarely on U.S.
non-farm payrolls, particularly after the U.S. private sector
added the most jobs in August since March.
If the private sector numbers foretell a strong U.S. August
payrolls report it could dampen the case for a third round of
quantitative easing, also known as QE3, by the Federal Reserve.
However, most subscribing to a bullish outlook for gold said
the case for holding bullion had not changed, with the jury
still out on further Fed stimulus.
"Investors still view gold as a non-paper currency and I
don't think anything the ECB said or did yesterday has changed
people's psyche. Really they just kicked the can down the road,"
said Simon Weeks, head of precious metals at Scotia Mocatta.
Central bank cash printing raises the inflation outlook and
adds to gold's attraction as a hedge against rising prices.
Technical analysis suggested spot gold might retrace to
$1,680 per ounce during the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao
said.
While the private sector data was positive, some analysts
still believe the U.S. labour market is weak enough for the Fed
to take action.
"We think the payrolls number will be very poor, which
should be positive for gold as it would confirm that the Fed
will do something at the next FOMC (Federal Open Market
Committee) meeting," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist
at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
SocGen is forecasting a payrolls rise of 70,000 in August,
versus a consensus expectation of 125,000 in a Reuters poll.
ETF HOLDINGS
Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds hit a record
high of 72.1 million ounces, or 2,044 tonnes, by Thursday. ETF
holdings had gained more than 38 tonnes so far this year, with
the majority of the rise occurring since August when hopes for
stimulus from central banks started to run high.
In Asia's physical market, dealers continued to report scrap
flow as prices remained near $1,700 per ounce.
"We still see scrap flow today and there is even some buying
interest crawling back in," said a Singapore-based dealer.
In other metals, silver was down 1 percent at $32.36
per ounce after hitting a five-month high of $32.98 in the
previous session.
Silver's Relative Strength Index fell to 74 from the
previous session's 80.452, the highest since April 2011 and
suggesting the market was heavily overbought. An RSI reading
above 70 indicates the underlying asset is overbought.
The most-active COMEX silver futures contract lost
1.1 percent to $32.30.
Platinum was steady at $1,577.25 with focus still on
dominant producer South Africa.
Two percent of shift workers at Lonmin Plc's
South African operations turned up for work on Friday,
the platinum miner said.
The world's third-largest platinum miner has been crippled by
a four-week strike at its Marikana operations. The company
signed a "peace deal" with some of its unions on Thursday.
However, that did not include militant breakaway union AMCU.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; editing by
James Jukwey)