* ECB's Draghi says ready to buy euro zone bonds
* PGMs underpinned by labor unrest at South African mines
* Fed's policy unlikely to change after US presidential race
* Coming up: U.S. September nonfarm payrolls report Friday
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Oct 4 Gold rose to its highest price
in 11 months o n T hursday, with the market's sights set firmly on
$1,800 an ounce, as the inflation-hedge appeal of bullion was
bolstered by signs the European Central Bank intends to keep
borrowing costs low.
Platinum group metals rallied as labor unrest in South
Africa's platinum mines showed little sign of abating, which
could reduce output.
ECB President Mario Draghi said everything was in place for
the bank to buy the bonds of troubled euro zone countries such
as Spain and that conditions linked to such purchases need not
be punitive. The ECB also kept its main refinancing rate steady
at 0.75 percent, a record low, to stimulate economic growth.
"Draghi's going to make sure that the market doesn't fall
apart. For gold, that's a positive because the move is reducing
the risk of something really bad happening" with the use of
economic stimulus to keep bond yields low, said Axel Merk, chief
investment officer of Merk Funds with $600 million in assets.
Draghi's stimulus-friendly comments fueled gains in equities
and commodities, led by a near 4 percent rebound in Brent crude
futures. Gold was also underpinned as the dollar fell almost 1
percent against the euro.
Some analysts were surprised by gold's rally ahead of
Friday's all-important September U.S. nonfarm payrolls data. The
report is keenly watched for clues on how long the U.S. central
bank will continue adding $40 billion a month to the system
through purchases of mortgage-backed securities.
Spot gold rose 0.7 percent to $1,789.70 an ounce by
2:21 p.m. EDT (1821 GMT), having earlier hit a high of
$1,794.90, the loftiest level since mid-November 2011.
U.S. COMEX December gold futures settled up $16.70 at
$1,796.50 an ounce, with trading volume largely in line with its
30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Spot silver rose 1 percent to $34.91 an ounce.
Gold was also underpinned by data showing the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose only
slightly last week, suggesting a mild improvement in the labor
market.
US PRESIDENTIAL RACE, PAYROLLS
Some attributed Thursday's broad market rally to the notion
that U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney has put
his campaign on a more positive footing following an aggressive
debate performance against President Barack Obama Wednesday
night.
Despite Thursday's rally, some traders may stay out of the
market ahead of the U.S. employment report on Friday.
Analysts said Wednesday's encouraging private employment
data was not enough to alter the view that the Fed will keep
interest rates low until it sees signs of substantial economic
progress.
Spot platinum was up 1.9 percent at $1,712.99 an
ounce in an eighth straight session of gains, supported by news
South African police fired tear gas at striking miners near the
Rustenburg operations of the world's top platinum producer,
Anglo American Platinum.
South Africa holds around 80 percent of the world's platinum
reserves.
Palladium climbed 3.4 percent to $670.75 an ounce on
platinum's coattails.
2:21 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1796.50 16.70 0.9 1779.90 1797.70 145,260
US Silver DEC 35.101 0.411 1.2 34.655 35.170 33,079
US Plat OCT 1721.20 30.90 1.8 1695.70 1721.40 33
US Pall DEC 674.75 16.85 2.6 654.10 677.05 4,294
Gold 1789.70 12.31 0.7 1778.40 1794.90
Silver 34.910 0.350 1.0 34.640 35.090
Platinum 1712.99 32.29 1.9 1687.30 1718.24
Palladium 670.75 21.95 3.4 654.50 675.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 152,669 168,487 173,602 16.75 0.33
US Silver 34,508 61,067 57,431 28.75 0.54
US Platinum 10,058 15,928 8,943 20.17 -1.01
US Palladium 4,326 5,709 4,871
(Additional reporting by Clare Hutchison and Veronica Brown in
London and Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Alden Bentley)