* Higher commodities, U.S. equities lift gold
* US jobless claims data fell to 4-1/2 year low
* Gold in euro terms rises for fourth straight day
* Coming up: U.S. producer price index Friday
By Frank Tang and Amanda Cooper
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 11 Gold rose on Thursday,
tracking U.S. equities and other commodities higher, as a sharp
drop in the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits helped the metal snap four straight days of declines.
Bullion could further consolidate gains after four
consecutive monthly increases prior to October, analysts said.
Its rally sent prices to an 11-month high last Friday, but its
failure to break above $1,800 an ounce triggered technical
weakness.
The metal, a traditional inflation hedge, was boosted by
economic optimism after U.S. government data on Thursday showed
jobless claims fell by a surprisingly large 30,000 last week to
the lowest level in four and a half years.
"Gold is very much moving in line with other riskier assets,
and any type of healthy economic data goes a long way to boost
demand for gold and other riskier assets," said Adam Sarhan,
chief executive of Sarhan Capital.
Spot gold rose 0.3 percent on the day to $1,767 an
ounce by 2:10 PM EDT (1810 GMT). The metal fell by more than 2
percent over the prior four trading days, its longest stretch of
declines since June.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
up $5.50 at $1,770.60 an ounce, with trading volume about 40
percent below its 30-average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Gold priced in euros rose for a fourth
consecutive day to within 1 percent of its record high,
underscoring bullion buying among Europeans as a safe haven amid
economic uncertainty.
Gold rose along with the euro, which ignored Standard &
Poor's downgrade on Spain's credit rating to one notch above
junk. Analysts said expectations of economic
slowdown had already been factored into financial markets.
A Reuters polls of hundreds of economists worldwide showed
that next year offers only a slight improvement for a global
economy hit by recession in Europe and slowing or moribund
growth in Asia and the United States.
PAUSING AFTER FOUR-MONTH RALLY
Gold was nearly flat in October, having risen by nearly 5
percent in September after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it
would buy $40 billion of mortgage-backed bonds monthly to prop
up the economy for as long as job creation remained sluggish.
Gold has risen by 13 percent or about $215 in 2012 so far,
making it one of the best-performing commodities this year, with
the majority of those gains occurring in the last two months.
In other precious metals, silver edged up 0.1 percent
to $33.99 an ounce.
So far in 2012, silver has been the top performing precious
metal, with a gain of nearly 24 percent, compared with a 20
percent rise in runner-up platinum, a 13 percent rally in
gold and a 0.3 percent loss in palladium.
Platinum rose 0.6 percent to $1,676.99 an ounce, while
palladium was up 0.1 percent at $646.97 an ounce.
The price of platinum has risen by 20 percent in the space
of two months after a spate of violent mining strikes in South
Africa shuttered much of the country's production capacity.
A Reuters poll on Wednesday shows analysts are less
optimistic about the price prospects for platinum this year and
next, even with the constraints on supply.
2:10 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1770.60 5.50 0.3 1760.20 1776.60 105,925
US Silver DEC 34.082 -0.027 -0.1 33.815 34.380 31,329
US Plat OCT 1687.80 11.10 0.7 1668.90 1689.00 12
US Pall DEC 650.90 1.00 0.2 646.00 657.00 3,074
Gold 1767.00 5.06 0.3 1759.03 1774.70
Silver 33.990 0.020 0.1 33.800 34.330
Platinum 1676.99 9.29 0.6 1662.75 1686.99
Palladium 646.97 0.77 0.1 649.00 654.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 109,679 171,729 174,029 15.83 0.00
US Silver 34,593 54,353 56,905 35 7.00
US Platinum 6,357 15,843 9,722 20.17 -0.23
US Palladium 3,141 4,570 4,836
(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by
Bob Burgdorfer)