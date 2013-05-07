* Gold ETFs holdings fall to lowest since August 2009 * Paulson's gold fund lost 27 pct in April * S&P rises to intraday record high * Coming up: U.S. wholesale data Thursday (New updates throughout, adds comment, second byline, dateline) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, May 7 Gold fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday as outflows from gold-backed exchange-traded funds showed no signs of abating and after news hedge fund billionaire John Paulson suffered a heavy loss in his gold fund in April. Economic optimism reflected in an intraday record high in the S&P 500 equity index also pressured bullion's safe-haven hedge appeal. Bullion, used by many as a hedge against inflation caused by central-bank stimulus, also ignored an interest rate cut by Australia's central bank and signs that it may do more to stimulate the economy. Holdings in bullion-backed ETFs, which have hit record levels in recent months, fell for a fourth consecutive session on Monday to the lowest level since August 2009. The world's largest gold-backed ETF, SPDR Gold Trust, reported an outflow of 3.3 tonnes on Monday, having notched a record monthly outflow in April. "The SPDR gold holdings continue to decline, and that's been a major enemy of any rally attempts here," said Bill O'Neill, partner of commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors. Spot gold fell 1.2 percent to $1,450.90 an ounce by 1:52 p.m. EDT (1752 GMT). Earlier, it fell nearly 2 percent and held just above $1,440 an ounce. U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled down $19.20 at $1,448.80 an ounce, with trading volume on track to finish near its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Gold stayed lower as jittery investors digested news that some prominent hedge funds suffered sharp losses during gold's historic selloff in April. John Paulson is one of the biggest losers in this year's gold rout, with his gold fund of under $1 billion losing 27 percent in April alone, according to performance figures provided by a person familiar with the fund. The decline in the Paulson gold fund brings the year-to-date loss for the fund to about 47 percent, the source said. "That bring to mind that these big players are out of the market and are not going to be back any time soon," O'Neill said. PHYSICAL DEMAND RESILIENT Gold plunged to $1,321.35 an ounce on April 16, its lowest in more than two years, after a drop below $1,500 and fears of central bank sales led to a sell-off that stunned investors and prompted them to slash holdings of exchange-traded funds. The price drop ignited a buying frenzy in Asia, leading to a shortage of gold bars and coins. Hong Kong's gold flow to mainland China rose to 223.519 tonnes in March from 97.106 tonnes in February, Hong Kong government data showed. But gold's failure to revisit the $1,500 level suggested that the confidence of ETF investors in the metal was unlikely to be restored easily, analysts said. Investment in ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure to gold prices without holding actual bullion, has fallen more than 12 percent in 2013 after rising for each of the past 12 years. In other precious metals, silver was down 0.3 percent to $23.90 an ounce. Platinum fell 1.8 percent to $1,476 an ounce, and palladium dropped 1.7 percent to $679.50. 1:52 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JUN 1448.80 -19.20 -1.3 1440.40 1470.00 167,372 US Silver JUL 23.806 -0.149 -0.6 23.400 24.040 39,929 US Plat JUL 1481.20 -26.50 -1.8 1477.30 1506.90 7,656 US Pall JUN 680.60 -16.50 -2.4 677.70 696.00 4,147 Gold 1450.90 -17.99 -1.2 1441.88 1470.17 Silver 23.900 -0.080 -0.3 23.460 24.050 Platinum 1476.00 -26.50 -1.8 1479.00 1505.00 Palladium 679.50 -12.00 -1.7 680.00 693.72 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 201,314 231,195 177,686 20.19 0.98 US Silver 42,691 79,118 55,138 26.77 -1.66 US Platinum 7,835 14,224 11,924 19.43 -0.56 US Palladium 4,780 5,222 5,059 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by James Jukwey and Nick Zieminski)