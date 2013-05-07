* Gold ETFs holdings fall to lowest since August 2009
* Paulson's gold fund lost 27 pct in April
* S&P rises to intraday record high
* Coming up: U.S. wholesale data Thursday
(New updates throughout, adds comment, second byline, dateline)
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 7 Gold fell more than 1
percent on Tuesday as outflows from gold-backed exchange-traded
funds showed no signs of abating and after news hedge fund
billionaire John Paulson suffered a heavy loss in his gold fund
in April.
Economic optimism reflected in an intraday record high in
the S&P 500 equity index also pressured bullion's
safe-haven hedge appeal.
Bullion, used by many as a hedge against inflation caused by
central-bank stimulus, also ignored an interest rate cut by
Australia's central bank and signs that it may do more to
stimulate the economy.
Holdings in bullion-backed ETFs, which have
hit record levels in recent months, fell for a fourth
consecutive session on Monday to the lowest level since August
2009.
The world's largest gold-backed ETF, SPDR Gold Trust,
reported an outflow of 3.3 tonnes on Monday, having notched a
record monthly outflow in April.
"The SPDR gold holdings continue to decline, and that's been
a major enemy of any rally attempts here," said Bill O'Neill,
partner of commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors.
Spot gold fell 1.2 percent to $1,450.90 an ounce by
1:52 p.m. EDT (1752 GMT). Earlier, it fell nearly 2 percent and
held just above $1,440 an ounce.
U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled
down $19.20 at $1,448.80 an ounce, with trading volume on track
to finish near its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
Gold stayed lower as jittery investors digested news that
some prominent hedge funds suffered sharp losses during gold's
historic selloff in April.
John Paulson is one of the biggest losers in this year's
gold rout, with his gold fund of under $1 billion losing 27
percent in April alone, according to performance figures
provided by a person familiar with the fund. The decline in the
Paulson gold fund brings the year-to-date loss for the fund to
about 47 percent, the source said.
"That bring to mind that these big players are out of the
market and are not going to be back any time soon," O'Neill
said.
PHYSICAL DEMAND RESILIENT
Gold plunged to $1,321.35 an ounce on April 16, its lowest
in more than two years, after a drop below $1,500 and fears of
central bank sales led to a sell-off that stunned investors and
prompted them to slash holdings of exchange-traded funds.
The price drop ignited a buying frenzy in Asia, leading to a
shortage of gold bars and coins.
Hong Kong's gold flow to mainland China rose to 223.519
tonnes in March from 97.106 tonnes in February, Hong Kong
government data showed.
But gold's failure to revisit the $1,500 level suggested
that the confidence of ETF investors in the metal was unlikely
to be restored easily, analysts said.
Investment in ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure
to gold prices without holding actual bullion, has fallen more
than 12 percent in 2013 after rising for each of the past 12
years.
In other precious metals, silver was down 0.3 percent
to $23.90 an ounce. Platinum fell 1.8 percent to $1,476
an ounce, and palladium dropped 1.7 percent to $679.50.
1:52 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold JUN 1448.80 -19.20 -1.3 1440.40 1470.00 167,372
US Silver JUL 23.806 -0.149 -0.6 23.400 24.040 39,929
US Plat JUL 1481.20 -26.50 -1.8 1477.30 1506.90 7,656
US Pall JUN 680.60 -16.50 -2.4 677.70 696.00 4,147
Gold 1450.90 -17.99 -1.2 1441.88 1470.17
Silver 23.900 -0.080 -0.3 23.460 24.050
Platinum 1476.00 -26.50 -1.8 1479.00 1505.00
Palladium 679.50 -12.00 -1.7 680.00 693.72
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 201,314 231,195 177,686 20.19 0.98
US Silver 42,691 79,118 55,138 26.77 -1.66
US Platinum 7,835 14,224 11,924 19.43 -0.56
US Palladium 4,780 5,222 5,059
(Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing
by James Jukwey and Nick Zieminski)