By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 25 Gold rose half a
percent on Thursday as a drop in the dollar prompted investors
to buy, sending bullion back to the key technical resistance
level near $1,330 an ounce.
The metal benefits as the dollar fell against the euro after
a German Ifo survey showing business morale improved there. Data
also showed new U.S. claims for jobless benefits edged higher
last week, but remained within a range that suggests the labour
market's recovery is on track.
However, an improving U.S. economic outlook could weigh on
gold prices, analysts said. On Wednesday, data showed new U.S.
home sales in June vaulted to a five-year high, while the U.S.
manufacturing sector and euro zone private industry also
improved in July.
"We still think there is potential for lower prices in gold
because of seasonal weakness and signs of weaker jewellery
demand from China," said Erica Rannestad, analyst at commodities
research and consultant CPM Group.
Spot gold fell as low as $1,308.74 an ounce in early
trading but sharply recovered to $1,327.51 an ounce by 2:17 p.m.
EDT (1817 GMT), up 0.5 percent.
The gain put spot bullion at its 50-day moving average of
$1,327 an ounce, Reuters data showed.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up
$9.30 at $1,328.80 an ounce, with trading volume about 5 percent
above its 30-day average, preliminary data showed.
Thursday's COMEX August option expiration helped boost
turnover, and buying related to short-covering also supported
gold futures, traders said.
The markets are awaiting fresh clues from the Federal
Reserve on the outlook for its bond-buying stimulus program,
which has helped fuel gold's rally to record highs in recent
years.
The U.S. central bank meets next Tuesday and Wednesday, with
a policy statement due at the end of the two-day meeting.
SILVER ETF HOLDINGS SURGE
The world's largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund
iShares Silver Trust posted its biggest one-day jump in
holdings since January as a rebound in silver prices triggered
resurgent buying from longer-term retail investors, analysts
said on Thursday.
The move stands in sharp contrast to a month ago when the
silver ETF's tonnage tumbled to a 2013 low, sparking fears that
mom-and-pop investors were beginning to lose faith in the metal.
After falling toward technical support at $18 twice and
holding there each time, silver's price has gained 11 percent in
the past 30 days. Year to date, silver is still down 33 percent,
underperforming gold which is down 21 percent.
Silver was up 0.2 percent at $20.18 an ounce. Among
platinum group metals, platinum was down 18 cents at
$1,442.74 an ounce and palladium dropped 1 percent to
$737 an ounce.
2:17 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1328.80 9.30 0.7 1308.40 1331.90 152,411
US Silver SEP 20.154 0.134 0.7 19.750 20.230 28,781
US Plat OCT 1447.90 -7.30 -0.5 1428.80 1453.20 7,833
US Pall SEP 740.75 -4.55 -0.6 734.20 749.25 3,505
Gold 1327.51 6.82 0.5 1308.74 1330.95
Silver 20.180 0.040 0.2 19.820 20.240
Platinum 1442.74 -0.18 0.0 1430.00 1451.50
Palladium 737.00 -7.15 -1.0 737.25 747.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 213,743 202,321 179,779 21.83 -2.36
US Silver 30,448 61,797 56,465 29.9 0.42
US Platinum 7,935 14,779 13,078 23.86 -0.07
US Palladium 3,593 4,355 5,472
