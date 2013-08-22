* U.S. job, factory data point to improving economy * China's PMI manufacturing data stronger * Coming up: U.S. new home sales Friday (Updates closing prices) By Frank Tang and Zhe Sun NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 22 Gold rose on Thursday as bullish Chinese manufacturing data boosted the nation's inflation-hedge appeal, but bullion's gains looked vulnerable as a better global economy and the U.S. Federal Reserve's planned stimulus scale-back could weigh down prices. Renewed labor unrest in South Africa, the world's top platinum producer and a major supplier of palladium, sent platinum group metals prices sharply higher. Bullion trade was choppy in below-average volume after data also showed U.S. jobless claims last week held near a six-year low and U.S. manufacturing activity rose, suggesting the economy was starting to find firmer footing. China's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a closely watched survey of manufacturers, showed that efforts by officials of the world's second-largest economy to halt a slide in growth might be paying off. "China's PMI came in positive. And all the data around the world, not just in the United States, is pointing toward improvement," said Carlos Sanchez, director of commodities and asset management at CPM Group. "I am a bit surprised gold holds up so well, with the Fed set to begin to taper later this year. Tapering would not be supportive of commodities and gold." Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,372.06 an ounce by 2:04 p.m. EDT (1804 GMT) after rising as much as 1 percent. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up 70 cents an ounce at $1,370.80, with trading volume about 30 percent below the 30-day average, according to preliminary Reuters data. On Wednesday, gold ended lower after seesawing as the latest Fed minutes gave few clues about the timing of the U.S. central bank's stimulus tapering. A sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields, seen as a gauge of interest rates, weighed on precious metals and equities across the board. Expectations the Fed's bond buying could be reined in as early as September has helped knock down gold prices by nearly one-fifth this year. The Fed's program helps support gold by maintaining pressure on interest rates while stoking inflation fears. SOUTH AFRICAN MINERS THREATEN STRIKE Jitters over precious metal supplies were also rising in South Africa, the source of three out of four ounces of the world's platinum reserves and the world's No. 6 gold producer. South Africa's labor unrest widened on Thursday as tens of thousands of construction workers prepared to put down their tools next week. Unions in the gold sector have also signalled they intend to call a strike over wages. Platinum was up 1.9 percent to $1,535.74 an ounce, while palladium gained 1.5 percent to $752.35 an ounce. Switzerland remained a net importer of platinum for a second month in July, according to data from the Swiss customs bureau, although shipments into and out of the country dropped from the previous month. Silver added 0.8 percent to $23.03 an ounce. 2:04 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1370.80 0.70 0.1 1354.50 1381.40 132,831 US Silver SEP 23.035 0.072 0.3 22.450 23.325 45,587 US Plat OCT 1540.10 21.00 1.4 1504.20 1544.00 9,862 US Pall SEP 755.05 8.15 1.1 740.10 755.30 4,547 Gold 1372.06 6.32 0.5 1355.98 1381.00 Silver 23.030 0.190 0.8 22.490 23.320 Platinum 1535.74 29.34 1.9 1507.75 1537.75 Palladium 752.35 10.85 1.5 743.00 753.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 138,825 186,814 189,676 22.03 -1.01 US Silver 59,896 53,028 53,048 35.21 1.26 US Platinum 9,979 9,100 12,501 21.01 0.00 US Palladium 6,960 4,408 5,305 (Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London, A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Andre Grenon and Jeffrey Benkoe)