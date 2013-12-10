* Two Fed officials say support immediate tapering
* Dollar index lower as euro hits 6-wk high vs greenback
By Veronica Brown and Julia Fioretti
LONDON, Dec 10 Gold hit a three-week high on
Tuesday, supported by a broadly weaker dollar, with momentum
also continuing after the market's recent short-covering rally
while investors and analysts speculated over the timing of U.S.
monetary stimulus reduction.
Spot gold extended initial gains and rose as much as
1.6 percent to a three-week high of $1,260.24 an ounce and was
trading up 1.5 percent at $1,259.40 an ounce by 1323 GMT, while
U.S. gold futures for February delivery also extended gains to
trade $24.40 higher at $1,258.70..
"The market gained around $11 on the back of lower market
liquidity, buy stop orders at $1,250 and a broadly weaker
dollar, which is supporting buying," MKS SA chief trader Afshin
Nabavi said.
On currency markets, the euro hit a six-week peak against
the dollar, while the dollar fell against major currency
rivals - making gold and other commodities priced in the
U.S. currency more attractive for overseas investors.
Bullion gained respite from five-month lows hit last week as
investors who had placed heavy bets on sharp losses found
themselves over-extended and scrambled to cover those positions.
That was borne out as CFTC data showed hedge funds and money
managers raised their bearish bets in U.S. gold futures and
options.
Some analysts said the market had further room for more
price improvement.
"Given that there are record high short positions I think it
can go on for some while yet, but it very much depends on what
the Fed is going to do next week," Commerzbank's Daniel
Briesemann said.
Signs of improvement in the global economy have undermined
the case for non-yield bearing gold, as markets focus
increasingly on the Fed's tapering timeline.
A Reuters poll on Monday showed the Fed was still expected
to start the process in March, but some economists now say that
it might do so as early as this month.
"The case for a looming reduction in the Fed's accommodative
stance is strengthening, while the QE3 guessing game is set to
continue for a while longer, also fuelling some choppy bullion
trading ahead," VTB said in a note to clients.
"The pressure is on the Fed now, with the debate over the
best way out without scaring the market off only likely to
intensify for FOMC policymakers from here."
Several Fed officials have lent credence to the idea that a
tentative reduction was on the near-term horizon.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the bank could
slightly reduce its monthly bond purchases this month, while
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher also said
tapering should start next week.
Gold has lost about a quarter of its value this year largely
on fears the bond purchases would be scaled back.
In other metals, silver continued to take influence from
gold and even outperformed the metal to rise 2.3 percent on the
day to $20.31 per ounce. Platinum rose 1.7 percent to
$1,394.75, while palladium added 1 percent to $740.00
.