* Gold posts biggest three-day rise in about 2 months * Technical buy signals above $1,250 push gold to 3-week high * Case strengthens for scaling back Fed stimulus * Coming up: U.S. Federal Budget Wednesday By Frank Tang and Veronica Brown NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 10 Gold rose about 2 percent to a three-week high on Tuesday, boosted by technical buying and funds' short-covering in thin trade ahead of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting in which it is expected to begin trimming its monetary stimulus. Bullion posted its biggest three-day rise in nearly two months. A break above strong resistance at $1,250 an ounce - a level gold had failed to breach in the last three weeks - triggered heavy buy orders, traders said. Some funds bought to cover short positions ahead of the Fed's policy meeting next week, traders said. Top Fed official St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Monday unexpectedly voiced his support for a "small taper," joining a chorus of more-hawkish officials who also want to begin trimming the central bank's $85 billion per month asset-purchase pace. "Investors are starting to realize that Fed tapering will come, but the Fed is also likely to be behind the curve in raising interest rates," said Axel Merk, portfolio manager of California-based Merk Funds, which has about $450 million worth of assets under management. "Gold can do quite well in a high-inflation environment," Merk said. Spot gold surged 2 percent to $1,267.26 an ounce, its highest since Nov. 20. It was last up 1.8 percent at $1,263.44 an ounce by 3:38 p.m. EST (2038 GMT), its biggest one-day gain since Oct. 22. During the last three sessions, gold has gained over 3 percent, the largest three-day rise since Oct. 17. U.S. Comex gold futures for February delivery settled up $26.90 at $1,261.10. Trading volume finished 20 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Monday's Comex gold volume of 85,501 contracts was the lowest since Oct. 21, CME data shows. It was also one of the 5 lowest daily turnovers this year. FED FOCUS A Reuters poll on Monday showed the Fed was expected to start cutting its stimulus in March, even though some economists say that it might do so as early as this month. "There is still heavy downside risk to the price of gold with the new expectation that there will be a taper seen with the December meeting," said Thomas Capalbo, precious metals trader at New York brokerage Newedge. Gold has lost about a quarter of its value this year largely on fears the bond purchases would be scaled back. Among other precious metals, silver continued to take influence from gold and even outperformed the metal to rise 2.7 percent on the day to $20.35 an ounce. Platinum rose 1.1 percent to $1,386.99, while palladium edged up 0.2 percent to $734.50. 3:38 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1261.10 26.90 2.2 1237.40 1267.50 138,064 US Silver MAR 20.315 0.614 3.1 19.740 20.430 45,543 US Plat JAN 1388.70 20.20 1.5 1369.50 1400.30 11,625 US Pall MAR 738.45 3.45 0.5 733.20 744.90 2,686 Gold 1263.44 22.88 1.8 1238.58 1267.26 Silver 20.350 0.530 2.7 19.780 20.420 Platinum 1386.99 15.25 1.1 1375.00 1397.25 Palladium 734.50 1.50 0.2 735.20 740.75 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 143,910 182,040 188,372 19.8 -0.67 US Silver 51,150 62,393 57,755 27.16 0.08 US Platinum 14,256 10,116 12,501 17.71 0.80 US Palladium 2,708 7,974 5,941 20.88 1.31