* U.S. budget deal seen strengthening case for early taper * Gold rally pauses after move to cover short positions * Room for further gains; Focus on Fed meeting Dec. 17-18 * Coming up: U.S. retail sales Thursday (Adds analyst comment, updates market activity) By Veronica Brown and Julia Fioretti LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 11 Gold prices fell on Wednesday after a three-day rally driven by investors short-covering, as a tentative U.S. budget deal supported expectations for an earlier reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus. The bipartisan budget deal announced in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday is expected to end three years of impasse and fiscal instability in Washington that culminated in October with a partial government shutdown. "The budget agreement in Congress is removing some of the uncertainty that potentially persuaded the Fed not to taper back in October when they had the chance," said Saxo Bank's head of commodity strategy, Ole Hansen. Spot gold was 0.6 percent lower at $1,252.50 an ounce by 3:59 PM EST (2059 GMT), having hit its highest in three weeks on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled down $3.90 at $1,257.20, with trading volume about 30 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Trading has been volatile over the past week, with a short-covering rally following a slide in prices to a five-month low last week on better-than-expected U.S. employment data. The jobs report fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve was soon to taper its bullion-friendly bond-buying stimulus. However some analysts said the market was becoming less sensitive to speculation about the timing and speed of tapering by the Fed. "Trading is bound to be increasingly cautious, with investors becoming more and more defensive. Given diminishing liquidity conditions heading into year-end, choppy price action should remain a feature for the remainder of 2013," said UBS precious metals analyst Joni Teves. The U.S. central bank is due to meet on Dec. 17-18. Most economists polled by Reuters expected the Fed to start tapering its monthly bond buying programme from March, although some warmed to the possibility of an earlier move following recent strong economic data. Other precious metals were mostly lower in line with gold. Silver was down 0.4 percent on the day at $20.27 an ounce, while platinum was down 0.2 percent at $1,381.75 and palladium edged up 0.1 percent to $736.25. Platinum eased despite rising labor tensions in South Africa, the world's biggest producer of platinum. The country's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union has been given permission by a government mediator to call a strike over wages against world No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin , the union said on Tuesday. 3:59 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1257.20 -3.90 -0.3 1251.30 1263.20 110,171 US Silver MAR 20.356 0.041 0.2 20.210 20.480 30,495 US Plat JAN 1385.20 -3.50 -0.3 1381.10 1391.70 6,956 US Pall MAR 738.55 0.10 0.0 736.75 742.35 1,970 Gold 1252.50 -7.75 -0.6 1251.80 1263.00 Silver 20.270 -0.080 -0.4 20.260 20.460 Platinum 1381.75 -3.00 -0.2 1385.75 1390.75 Palladium 736.25 1.05 0.1 738.00 739.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 116,188 175,606 188,368 19.82 0.06 US Silver 32,588 60,233 57,780 27.86 0.70 US Platinum 9,083 9,999 12,488 16.23 -1.48 US Palladium 1,976 7,650 5,936 20.57 -0.31 (Additional reporting by Frank Tang in New York and A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Jane Baird, Anthony Barker and Krista Hughes)