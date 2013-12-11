* U.S. budget deal seen strengthening case for early taper
* Gold rally pauses after move to cover short positions
* Room for further gains; Focus on Fed meeting Dec. 17-18
* Coming up: U.S. retail sales Thursday
(Adds analyst comment, updates market activity)
By Veronica Brown and Julia Fioretti
LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 11 Gold prices fell on
Wednesday after a three-day rally driven by investors
short-covering, as a tentative U.S. budget deal supported
expectations for an earlier reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus.
The bipartisan budget deal announced in the U.S. Congress on
Tuesday is expected to end three years of impasse and fiscal
instability in Washington that culminated in October with a
partial government shutdown.
"The budget agreement in Congress is removing some of the
uncertainty that potentially persuaded the Fed not to taper back
in October when they had the chance," said Saxo Bank's head of
commodity strategy, Ole Hansen.
Spot gold was 0.6 percent lower at $1,252.50 an ounce
by 3:59 PM EST (2059 GMT), having hit its highest in three weeks
on Tuesday.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled down
$3.90 at $1,257.20, with trading volume about 30 percent below
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Trading has been volatile over the past week, with a
short-covering rally following a slide in prices to a five-month
low last week on better-than-expected U.S. employment data.
The jobs report fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve
was soon to taper its bullion-friendly bond-buying stimulus.
However some analysts said the market was becoming less
sensitive to speculation about the timing and speed of tapering
by the Fed.
"Trading is bound to be increasingly cautious, with
investors becoming more and more defensive. Given diminishing
liquidity conditions heading into year-end, choppy price action
should remain a feature for the remainder of 2013," said UBS
precious metals analyst Joni Teves.
The U.S. central bank is due to meet on Dec. 17-18. Most
economists polled by Reuters expected the Fed to start tapering
its monthly bond buying programme from March, although some
warmed to the possibility of an earlier move following recent
strong economic data.
Other precious metals were mostly lower in line with gold.
Silver was down 0.4 percent on the day at $20.27 an
ounce, while platinum was down 0.2 percent at $1,381.75
and palladium edged up 0.1 percent to $736.25.
Platinum eased despite rising labor tensions in South
Africa, the world's biggest producer of platinum.
The country's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union has been given permission by a government mediator to call
a strike over wages against world No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin
, the union said on Tuesday.
3:59 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold FEB 1257.20 -3.90 -0.3 1251.30 1263.20 110,171
US Silver MAR 20.356 0.041 0.2 20.210 20.480 30,495
US Plat JAN 1385.20 -3.50 -0.3 1381.10 1391.70 6,956
US Pall MAR 738.55 0.10 0.0 736.75 742.35 1,970
Gold 1252.50 -7.75 -0.6 1251.80 1263.00
Silver 20.270 -0.080 -0.4 20.260 20.460
Platinum 1381.75 -3.00 -0.2 1385.75 1390.75
Palladium 736.25 1.05 0.1 738.00 739.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 116,188 175,606 188,368 19.82 0.06
US Silver 32,588 60,233 57,780 27.86 0.70
US Platinum 9,083 9,999 12,488 16.23 -1.48
US Palladium 1,976 7,650 5,936 20.57 -0.31
(Additional reporting by Frank Tang in New York and A.
Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Jane Baird, Anthony
Barker and Krista Hughes)