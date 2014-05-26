* Poroshenko's apparent win raises hopes of stability in
Ukraine
* European election results in focus
* U.S. and UK markets shut for public holidays
* Platinum group metals climb on supply fears
By Clara Denina
LONDON, May 26 Gold held steady below $1,300 an
ounce on Monday after ending flat for two straight weeks, but a
Ukraine presidential election win by a pro-West candidate could
bring stability to the country and undermine the precious
metal's safe-haven status.
Exit polls in Ukraine gave pro-Western billionaire Petro
Poroshenko, a confectionery magnate with long experience in
government and diplomatic ties to both Russia and the West, more
than 55 percent of the vote.
"The election in Ukraine could be the beginning of something
that helps solve or at least minimizes the risk, but it is still
early days ... if anything, it may start reducing some of the
risk premium in the gold market," said Ole Hansen, head of
strategy at Saxo Bank.
Gold is usually seen as a hedge against risk in times of
economic uncertainty or global political troubles.
Trading was subdued on Monday as U.S. and UK financial
markets are closed for holidays.
Spot gold was up 11 cents at $1,292.61 an ounce by
1750 GMT. The yellow metal has closed between $1,291 and $1,296
in the last seven sessions.
In other markets, the dollar was down 0.1 percent against a
basket of currencies, while European shares rose
after initial European election results showed the pro-European
centre-left and centre-right parties will keep control of around
70 percent of the 751-seat EU legislature.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi noted that the
ECB is watching exchange rate and credit dynamics carefully and
stands ready to act should it see signs of a negative price
spiral were also eyed.
Setting out policy options for different scenarios, Draghi
said that should exchange rate or market developments result in
an unwarranted tightening of monetary and financial conditions
"this would require adjustment of our conventional instruments."
Such instruments include interest rate cuts. Negative
interest rates in the euro zone would pressure the euro against
the dollar. A stronger dollar would make gold more expensive for
foreign investors.
The gold market will also be focused on an ECB meeting next
week when the bank is expected to take steps to ease monetary
policy further and boost growth.
"We are just sitting here in the lower end of the range
today and it's difficult to see where the driver should come
from," Hansen said. "The focus is going to be on next week when
we have the ECB meeting."
Recent outflows from gold funds have indicated that investor
sentiment remains fragile.
Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in
gold futures and options and switched to a net short position in
silver in the week to May 20, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday.
Platinum group metals rose on Monday on continued concerns
about supply from major producer South Africa, where a strike in
platinum mines is now in its fifth month.
Platinum fell less than 1 percent to $1,465.80 an
ounce, not too far from an 8-1/2-month high hit last week.
Palladium was last quoted at $824.30 an ounce, near a
2-1/2-year peak.
The platinum strike in South Africa - the longest bout of
industrial action in the country's history - has turned violent.
Five miners have been killed in the last two weeks, and the
latest round of wage negotiations, mediated by a labor court
judge, made little headway.
Silver fell 0.1 percent to $19.40 an ounce.
