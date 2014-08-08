(Repeats to fix technical problem) * Russia says military drill over; S&P rallies 1 pct * Failure to hold safe-haven gains frustrates investors * U.S. delivers air strike in Iraq against militants * Coming up: CFTC Commitments of Traders report Friday By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 8 Gold fell on Friday, pressured by a lack of physical buyers and gains on Wall Street, but a U.S. air strike in Iraq and tensions in Middle East supported prices, which stayed above $1,300 an ounce. Gold was up around 1 percent for the week, its first weekly increase in four weeks. In early trade, gold rallied to a three-week high on news U.S. aircraft bombed Islamic fighters marching on Iraq's Kurdish capital of Arbil. But safe-haven buying dried up after Russia's Defense Ministry said it had finished military exercises near its border with Ukraine. That news sent the S&P 500 equities index about 1 percent higher. Earlier this year, gold rallied to just below $1,400 an ounce as tensions mounted between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Gold had unwound most of those gains in two weeks. "It's difficult to get overly excited given gold's multiple failures to consistently rally on geo-political events, especially when the volumes behind this move have been rather light," said Edel Tully, precious metals strategist at UBS. Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,309.66 by 2:14 p.m. EDT (1814 GMT). In early trade it rose as high as $1,322.60, the highest since July 14. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled down $1.50 at $1,311 an ounce, with trading volume about 5 percent below 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Bullion was pressured by data showing a strong second-quarter rebound in productivity at U.S. nonfarm businesses, reducing wage pressures and allowing the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low. Gold has traded in a tight range around $1,300 over the past few weeks, supported by investor expectations that the Fed could raise rates soon. Physical demand has not been strong enough to support prices after gold's 3 percent jump in the last three sessions. Gold premiums in top buyer China have been stuck at $2-$3 an ounce and demand is much weaker than last year, dealers said. Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said gold prices would be much lower without geopolitical factors because Asian physical buying and U.S. investment demand were both lagging. Among other precious metals, silver edged down 0.2 percent to $19.88 an ounce. Platinum inched up 0.1 percent to $1,473 an ounce, while palladium gained 1.2 percent to $860.50 an ounce. 2:14 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1311.00 -1.50 -0.1 1305.70 1324.30 139,073 US Silver SEP 19.941 -0.049 -0.2 19.845 20.185 46,639 US Plat OCT 1478.30 -3.20 -0.2 1475.20 1488.50 5,809 US Pall SEP 860.50 4.45 0.5 854.60 864.40 4,710 Gold 1309.66 -3.54 -0.3 1306.40 1322.60 Silver 19.880 -0.030 -0.2 19.850 20.150 Platinum 1473.00 1.40 0.1 1473.50 1484.00 Palladium 860.50 10.40 1.2 855.50 862.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 156,819 167,410 157,704 14.76 -0.07 US Silver 63,619 44,522 57,723 18.15 -0.49 US Platinum 5,948 8,731 12,456 12.08 -2.44 US Palladium 6,320 4,705 5,588 19.84 0.49 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London, A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; editing by David Evans, Jane Baird and David Gregorio)