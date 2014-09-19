* Gold posts 1 pct weekly drop for third weekly decline
* Dollar soars to 4-year high vs euro
* Silver hits 4-year low
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 19 Gold fell 0.8 percent
on Friday to its lowest price since January, and silver slumped
3 percent to a four-year low as the dollar surged on bets that
U.S. interest rates could rise sooner than expected.
Silver's drop was its biggest one-day drop since Dec. 12,
2013. Platinum fell to a fresh 2014 low while palladium also hit
a three-month low.
The dollar rose against a basket of currencies, on
track for its 10th straight week of gains.
The S&P 500 equities index rose to an intraday record
high, as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's shares surged in
their first day of trading in what looks likely to be the
largest IPO in history.
"It's the same story since last week. Gold is under pressure
with the dollar at an extremely lofty level, U.S. equities at
all-time high, and expectations that U.S. interest rates will
rise eventually," said David Meger, director of metals trading
at brokerage Vision Financial.
Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,215.50 an ounce
by 2:50 p.m. EDT (1850 GMT). The session low of $1,213.61 was
the lowest since Jan. 2.
For the week, gold posted a 1 percent drop for its third
consecutive weekly fall.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery slid
$7.80 to $1,219.10, with trading volume about 45 percent above
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data shows.
Economic optimism has sapped gold's safe-haven appeal. U.S.
economic activity rose less than expected in August, but was
still consistent with a moderate expansion, The Conference Board
said on Friday.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 3.4
percent to $17.84 an ounce. It touched $17.76, its lowest since
August 2010.
Technical selling after silver broke below the $18 level
accelerated the metal's drop, traders said. Earlier in the week,
its 50-day moving average fell below its 200-day moving average,
a bearish formation known as a death cross.
Platinum dropped 0.9 percent to $1,331 an ounce and
palladium fell 2.1 percent to $809.46 an ounce.
On platinum's chart, an imminent death cross suggests
frustrated investors could sell more of the precious metal,
which has failed to rally despite a five-month mining strike in
top producer South Africa earlier this year.
2:50 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1216.60 -10.30 -0.8 1214.20 1229.20 164,105
US Silver DEC 17.844 -0.673 -3.6 17.780 18.595 61,430
US Plat OCT 1337.30 -12.20 -0.9 1334.30 1353.80 13,015
US Pall DEC 812.60 -19.05 -2.3 807.00 833.75 6,115
Gold 1215.50 -9.69 -0.8 1213.61 1228.60
Silver 17.840 -0.630 -3.4 17.810 18.570
Platinum 1331.00 -12.40 -0.9 1335.50 1349.74
Palladium 809.46 -17.54 -2.1 808.50 830.35
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 169,571 119,389 155,187 15.87 0.59
US Silver 63,588 48,028 52,668 17.47 -0.69
US Platinum 18,454 11,645 11,947 14.49 0.49
US Palladium 6,159 8,628 6,181 21.36 -0.63
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Mark Potter, Clara Ferreira Marques, David Gregorio
and Nick Zieminski)