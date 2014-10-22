* U.S. inflation muted in September
* Dollar index up 0.5 pct to hit one-week high
* Chinese demand hurt by rising prices-traders
(Adds comment, NEW YORK to dateline, second byline, updates
market activities)
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 22 Gold dropped on
Wednesday, snapping a two-day rise as weak U.S. inflation data
and a dollar rise prompted bullion investors to take profits
after the previous session's six-week high.
Bullion came under pressure after the U.S. Labor Department
said consumer prices rose marginally in September, and as the
dollar index rose to a one-week high against a basket of
major currencies on concerns over European banks.
"While there might still be some scope for further upside
from here, these are likely to be ultimately capped
by investors wanting to sell on rallies on the back of the
overall macro picture," said Edel Tully, precious metals
strategist at UBS.
However, losses were limited as the weak U.S. inflation
outlook also allowed the Federal Reserve ample room to keep
interest rates low for a while. In addition, uncertainty and
chaos after a gunman shot and killed a soldier in the Canadian
Parliament Hill Ottawa supported gold's safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,244.79 an ounce
by 1:48 p.m. EDT (1748 GMT).
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down $6.20 an ounce at $1,245.50, with trading volume in line
with their 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data shows.
While gold in the short term is hostage to moves in the
wider markets, its resilience at the $1,180 level, which it
earlier this month bounced off for a third time in the past 16
months, is reviving investors' interest in the metal, analysts
said.
Gold buying in No. 1 consumer China has weakened after
prices rose earlier in the week, dealers said, while Indian
demand is also likely to be lower following the festival of
Diwali on Wednesday.
China and India dominate the world physical gold market,
accounting for more than half of global fabrication demand for
the metal between them.
Silver was down 1.8 percent at $17.19 an ounce.
China's silver imports were little changed in September at
243,071 kg, official customs data showed, while its palladium
imports were up 5 percent at 2,050 kg last month and 28 percent
year to date.
Investors are expected to accumulate as much as 1 billion
ounces of silver over the next decade, according to a report
prepared by the CPM Group and released by the Silver Institute.
Last year, net investment demand was about 100 million ounces,
CPM data shows.
Among platinum group metals, platinum dropped 0.8
percent to $1,265.75 an ounce, while palladium eased 0.1
percent to $770.80 an ounce.
Official customs data showed China's platinum imports fell
18.5 percent in September to 8,615 kg, and were down by a
similar percentage in the year to date.
(Additional reporting by Veronica Brown; Editing by William
Hardy, David Evans and Cynthia Osterman)