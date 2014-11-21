* China cuts rates for first time in over 2 years
* Dollar index up after Draghi comments
* Ukraine sells some gold reserves, Russia buys -IMF
(Updates prices)
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 21 Gold climbed above
$1,200 an ounce on Friday to its highest in three weeks, helped
by short-covering and after a surprise interest rate cut by
China fueled hopes that demand would rise in the world's biggest
consumer of the metal.
Also underpinning gold's inflation-hedge appeal were remarks
by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that opened the
door for more drastic measures to prevent deflation. In
addition, the ECB said it had started buying asset-backed
securities, in a move to encourage banks to lend and revive the
economy.
"China adding stimulus, the Draghi comments and ECB buying
some debt all mean that traders are especially keen on covering
shorts before week end and ahead of next week's OPEC meeting,"
said George Gero, vice president of RBC Capital Markets.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,997.81 an ounce by
2:20 p.m. EST (1920 GMT), having earlier touched its highest in
three weeks at $1,207.70.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery
settled up $6.80 an ounce at $1,197.7, paring gains after rising
to the highest since Oct. 30 at $1,207.60.
Technical buying accelerated as the metal broke through a
key psychological mark at $1,200 an ounce, traders said.
China cut its benchmark interest rates for the first time in
more than two years to lower borrowing costs and lift a cooling
economy.
"Any measures that accelerate the spending power of the
Chinese public are bound to be positive for gold," Mitsubishi
analyst Jonathan Butler said.
A 0.8 percent rise in the dollar index after the ECB
news, however, kept gold from rising further. Gold is priced in
dollars and tends to fall as the U.S. currency strengthens.
Traders also digested news of central bank sales and
purchases. Ukraine cut its gold reserves by more than a third in
October, data from the International Monetary Fund showed, while
Russia raised its gold holdings for a seventh straight month.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.7
percent at $16.32 an ounce, platinum rose 1 percent to
$1,208.99 an ounce, and palladium was up 2.7 percent at
$789 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore and
Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing by Jane Baird, Bernadette
Baum and Andrea Ricci)