* Gold eases after near 4 pct jump
* Dollar up 0.8 pct as oil resumes tumble
* Chinese premiums suggest sluggish demand
(Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 2 Gold slipped on Tuesday
as a strong dollar and signals the U.S. economy is benefiting
from a decline in oil prices renewed expectations of a
tightening in monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve around
the middle of next year.
Spot gold dipped 0.95 percent to $1,198.77 an ounce
by 2:52 p.m. EST (1952 GMT), having gained nearly 4 percent on
Monday in its biggest one-day jump since September 2013. U.S.
gold futures fell 1.5 percent to settle at $1,199.40 an
ounce.
Gold prices consolidated after the spot market fell on
Monday to a near-three-week low after Switzerland voted against
boosting its gold reserves, then rallied to $1,220.99, its
highest in a month, as oil prices recovered.
"Technically, it is important that gold holds the $1,190
area, as a breach through that level could generate further
losses to that $1,140 to $1,150 range that we have seen on
Monday," ActivTrades senior analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa said.
Bullion has fallen in tandem with oil in recent sessions on
expectations that weaker crude prices could reduce inflationary
pressures. The metal is usually seen as a hedge against oil-led
inflation.
The dollar was up 0.8 percent against a basket of leading
currencies at the highest since 2010, underpinned by
comments from Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer and New York Fed
President William Dudley at separate events on Monday.
"If the economy continues to strengthen, you'll see the
chances for that rate hike sooner rather than later and higher
interest rates are always bad for gold because gold is a
non-interest bearing vehicle," Phillip Streible, senior
commodities broker for RJO Futures.
BofA Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Widmer noted trading is
extremely choppy.
"Concerns over the impact of lower prices on inflation and
what lower inflation does to a central bank's policy are driving
factors," Widmer said.
Physical demand from Asian buyers supports gold, but prices
in top consumer China were trading at a premium
of less than $1 an ounce on Tuesday.
Platinum lost 2.1 percent to $1,211.25 an ounce,
while silver was flat at $16.42 an ounce and palladium
edged 0.6 percent lower to $798.50 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Goodman, David Holmes and Marguerita Choy)