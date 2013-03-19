* Safe haven bids support gold, but investors lukewarm
* SPDR Gold Trust posts biggest daily loss in nearly a month
* Spot gold faces resistance at $1,611/oz -technicals
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, March 19 Gold hovered near a
2-1/2-week high on Tuesday, as nervousness around an upcoming
vote on a levy on bank deposits in Cyprus supported safe haven
interest in gold, but investors were sceptical about such
support being sustained.
Cyprus's parliament was set to reject the divisive tax on
Tuesday, pushing the island closer to a debt default and banking
collapse, despite euro zone ministers agreeing to flexibility in
exempting depositors with less than 100,000 euros from the levy.
The radical bailout package announced over the weekend has
not changed general expectations for a global economic recovery
among investors, whose interest in safe havens such as gold
remains lukewarm.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, posted its biggest daily decline in nearly
a month on Monday despite a gain of 0.8 percent in gold prices.
"There are worries, but the extent of such worries is
limited, reflected in the fact that some investors panicked and
others used the opportunity to pick up (risky assets)," said
Jiang Shu, an analyst at China's Industrial Bank.
"After all, the U.S. economy is doing much better than 2009
and 2010, which helped blunt the blow from Cyprus."
Spot gold was little changed at $1,603.86 an ounce by
0730 GMT, trading in a $4 range below a 2-1/2-week high of
$1,610.81 hit in the previous session.
U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,603.10.
Technical analysis suggested spot gold faces resistance at
$1,611 an ounce and may either hover below this level or retrace
to $1,593, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
In a sign of ebbing fear, Asian shares rebounded and the
euro pulled back from a three-month low against the dollar hit
on Monday.
The U.S. Senate inched closer on Monday to passage of a bill
to fund federal agencies through Sept. 30 and avoid a government
shutdown when existing funds run out at the end of March,
alleviating fears that spending cuts would derail the recovery.
Investors will be watching the Federal Reserve's policy
meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, expecting little change on the
central bank's monetary policy but possibly a more positive tone
in assessment of the economy.
In Asia's physical market, buying slowed as prices moved
higher from this month's low at $1,560, dealers said.
Spot platinum edged down 0.2 percent to $1,572.74,
off a two-week low of $1,567.75 an ounce hit in the previous
session. Spot palladium bounced off a 1-1/2-week low of
$750.22 and traded at $757.72.
Precious metals prices 0730 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1603.86 -0.94 -0.06 -4.22
Spot Silver 28.89 0.05 +0.17 -4.59
Spot Platinum 1572.74 -4.01 -0.25 2.46
Spot Palladium 757.72 -4.78 -0.63 9.50
COMEX GOLD APR3 1603.10 -1.50 -0.09 -4.34 14243
COMEX SILVER MAY3 28.88 0.00 +0.00 -4.48 3715
Euro/Dollar 1.2940
Dollar/Yen 95.52
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Ed Davies)