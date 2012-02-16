MUMBAI Feb 16 Gold demand in spot markets
in India, the world's top buyer, was moderate on Thursday amid
steady prices, as buyers deferred purchases hoping for further
correction in prices, traders said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.04 percent lower at 28,158
rupees per 10 grams by 1152 GMT.
* "Demand was moderate since prices are steady today. Some
buyers are waiting for price fall. They are postponing
purchases," said a Hyderabad-based trader.
* International spot gold prices fell on Thursday as the
euro slid to a three-week low versus the dollar.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. Rupee market was
closed on Thursday.
* Wild price swings caused by a volatile rupee sapped Indian
buying interest in gold in the fourth quarter of 2011, with
imports well short of expectations and no pick up expected this
year, dropping it behind China for the first
time.
At 5:22 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
=========================================================
Apr gold 28,163 -7
Mar silver 56,230 -73
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)