MUMBAI Feb 16 Gold demand in spot markets in India, the world's top buyer, was moderate on Thursday amid steady prices, as buyers deferred purchases hoping for further correction in prices, traders said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.04 percent lower at 28,158 rupees per 10 grams by 1152 GMT.

* "Demand was moderate since prices are steady today. Some buyers are waiting for price fall. They are postponing purchases," said a Hyderabad-based trader.

* International spot gold prices fell on Thursday as the euro slid to a three-week low versus the dollar.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. Rupee market was closed on Thursday.

* Wild price swings caused by a volatile rupee sapped Indian buying interest in gold in the fourth quarter of 2011, with imports well short of expectations and no pick up expected this year, dropping it behind China for the first time.

At 5:22 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

=========================================================

Apr gold 28,163 -7

Mar silver 56,230 -73 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)