MUMBAI Feb 17 Physical demand for gold was muted in India, the world's top buyer, as the price edged higher tracking firm overseas markets on Friday, traders said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 0.22 percent at 28,190 rupees per 10 grams by 3:17 p.m.

* "This week, prices are largely steady. They are hovering around 28,000 rupees. There is no clear trend," said a Mumbai based dealers with a private bank dealing in bullion.

"Significant movement in either side can attract buyers. Currently many are on the sidelines. Some are waiting for a correction."

* International spot gold prices rose on Friday as optimism that Greece may soon secure an urgently needed bailout buoyed financial markets and helped bullion recover from a one-week low hit in the previous session.

* The Indian rupee edged higher against the dollar in afternoon trade. The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* Wild price swings caused by a volatile rupee sapped Indian buying interest in gold in the fourth quarter of 2011, with imports well short of expectations and no pick-up expected this year, dropping behind China for the first time.

At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :

Friday Wednesday

Gold .999/10 grams 28,180 28,098

Silver .999/kg 56,490 56,778

At 3:18 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :

Contract Current price Net change

Apr gold 28,187 +60

Mar silver 56,344 +128 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)