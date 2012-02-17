MUMBAI Feb 17 Physical demand for gold
was muted in India, the world's top buyer, as the price edged
higher tracking firm overseas markets on Friday, traders said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 0.22 percent at 28,190
rupees per 10 grams by 3:17 p.m.
* "This week, prices are largely steady. They are hovering
around 28,000 rupees. There is no clear trend," said a Mumbai
based dealers with a private bank dealing in bullion.
"Significant movement in either side can attract buyers.
Currently many are on the sidelines. Some are waiting for a
correction."
* International spot gold prices rose on Friday as optimism
that Greece may soon secure an urgently needed bailout buoyed
financial markets and helped bullion recover from a one-week low
hit in the previous session.
* The Indian rupee edged higher against the dollar in
afternoon trade. The rupee plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
* Wild price swings caused by a volatile rupee sapped Indian
buying interest in gold in the fourth quarter of 2011, with
imports well short of expectations and no pick-up expected this
year, dropping behind China for the first time.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were the prices in rupees being
quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Wednesday
=========================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,180 28,098
Silver .999/kg 56,490 56,778
At 3:18 p.m., following were the prices in rupees on the
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
========================================================
Apr gold 28,187 +60
Mar silver 56,344 +128
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)