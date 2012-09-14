SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Spot gold rose half a percent to $1,774.96 an ounce on Friday, its highest since Feb. 29, extending a 2-percent rally in the previous session when the Federal Reserve launched a new round of stimulus.

Gold has been boosted by concerns over the inflation outlook after the Fed move to pump in money, with the most-active U.S. gold futures contract also hitting a near six-month high, at $1,777.5. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)