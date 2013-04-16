* Bullion off around 20 percent so far this year
* Bridgewater's Dalio sounds bullish tone after selloff
* Global gold ETF holdings at lowest in more than a year
* Coming up: U.S. Fed's Beige Book on Wednesday
By Veronica Brown and Frank Tang
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 16 Gold recovered on Tuesday after buyers
of physical bullion jumped in at cheaper prices following Monday's historic
plunge, but the market had trouble sustaining gains and there was little
confidence that gold's selloff had run its course.
Gold extended its decline to a two-year low overnight before steadying. The
yellow metal's historic selloff in the last two sessions prompted investors to
assess the damage to bullion's status as a hedge against inflation and currency
depreciation.
There were signs of a small pickup in physical demand from India,
historically the world's largest bullion consumer. In addition, coin investors
and jewelry buyers sought out potential bargains at sharply lower prices.
Bullion on Monday shed 8.5 percent and recorded its biggest ever daily fall
in dollar terms - at one point it was down $142 an ounce - catching gold bulls,
speculators and veteran investors all by surprise.
"I'm selling into the rally and waiting to figure out what's going on," said
Charles Gradante, co-founder of The Hennessy Group, which invests in hedge
funds.
"The question is where's gold going from here. Now this could be a 'dead cat
bounce' we're getting today," Gradante said.
Spot gold bottomed at $1,321.35 overnight, the lowest price since
Jan. 28, 2011. It fetched $1.365.84 an ounce by 3:45 p.m. EDT (1945 GMT), up 1
percent from Monday's close.
Gold has fallen almost 20 percent so far this year after an unbroken 12 year
string of gains and is down some 28 percent from the record high of $1,920.30 an
ounce set in September 2011.
U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled up $26.30 at
$1,387.40 an ounce.
Trading volume was robust, but well off an all-time high of over 700,000
lots on Monday. Turnover as of Tuesday afternoon was 463,000 contracts, more
than double its 30-day average of 190,000, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Tuesday's rally largely ignored a 19 percent margin hike in U.S. gold
futures and a call by Goldman Sachs to sell gold and buy natural gas after
bullion's steep decline.
Gold may still face a headwind after recent signs that U.S. Federal Reserve
officials appeared to be nearing a decision to start winding down their bond
purchases to end stimulus, even though inflation has failed to materialize as
feared during its rounds of post-financial crisis quantitative easing.
"Gold has become a regular momentum asset no different than everything
else," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer at New Jersey-based Sica
Wealth Management, which oversees more than $1 billion in client assets.
INVESTMENT DEMAND IN DOUBT
Heavy outflows on global gold exchange-traded funds, which have grown
rapidly in the last decade, could also mark the end of a love affair between
gold and smaller retail investors.
Traders cited liquidation by hedge funds in gold ETFs. Prominent hedge fund
manager John Paulson told clients earlier this month his gold fund suffered
double-digit losses in the first quarter, while David Einhorn's dedicated gold
fund lost 28 percent during the same period.
However, Ray Dalio's Bridgewater hedge fund sounded a bullish tone in a
Tuesday note to clients after gold's recent selloff. The $141 billion fund said
that the gold trade is now moving to stronger players in the market after much
of the selling was done by leveraged players.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch became the latest major bank to downgrade
their gold price forecast after billionaire financier George Soros made a
bearish call last week. BofA on Monday said gold may fall to $1,200 per ounce
before prices stabilize.
Among other precious metals, silver rallied 3.2 percent to $23.30.
Platinum group metals also rebounded after heavy losses on Monday, with platinum
up 3.1 percent at $1,444.50 an ounce and palladium up 3.5 percent
at $674.72.
3:45 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold JUN 1387.40 26.30 1.9 1321.50 1404.20 431,526
US Silver MAY 23.628 0.267 1.1 22.000 23.975 107,875
US Plat JUL 1450.60 25.80 1.8 1374.60 1464.80 20,158
US Pall JUN 678.20 11.20 1.7 647.50 687.85 7,105
Gold 1365.84 13.09 1.0 1322.43 1401.24
Silver 23.300 0.720 3.2 22.080 23.930
Platinum 1444.50 43.00 3.1 1384.73 1459.50
Palladium 674.72 22.72 3.5 650.00 687.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 463,009 190,393 174,150 23.48 -3.80
US Silver 136,199 47,413 52,775 47.24 21.27
US Platinum 20,469 15,146 11,931 19.53 5.21
US Palladium 7,308 4,796 5,277
(Additional reporting by Barani Krishnan in New York, Svea Herbst-Bayliss in
Boston, Lewa Pardomuan and Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore, Clara Denina in
London; editing by G Crosse)