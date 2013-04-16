* Spot gold drops to as low as $1,321.35 an ounce
* Bullion off nearly 20 percent so far this year
* Global gold ETF holdings at lowest in more than a year
* Coming Up: U.S. Consumer prices; 1230 GMT
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, April 16 Gold rose 1 percent on
Tuesday after a drop to a 2-year low earlier in the session
ignited physical buying, but investors frustrated by the metal's
lacklustre performance remained cautious amid fears of central
bank sales and global growth.
Bullion posted its biggest ever daily drop in dollar terms
in the previous session, catching many gold bulls and veteran
investors by surprise. Gold has now fallen about 20 percent so
far this year after an unbroken 12 years of gains.
The typically safe-haven asset has failed to capitalise on
tensions in the Korean Peninsula even as Pyongyang made new
threats of military action, and has been hit by uncertainty over
the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme.
"The scale of the down move is such that whenever we get any
signs of stabilisation or any official sign of interest to buy,
it's going to cause something in the order of a 1.5 to 2 percent
rebound. It's only to be expected," said Tim Riddell, head of
ANZ Global Markets Research, Asia.
"Given the scale of the sell-off, I would say that the
rebound is not that impressive. The fact the stock market is
stable is helping, and it's not creating a further position
liquidation mode."
Cash gold dropped to as low as $1,321.35 an ounce,
but reversed losses to trade at $1,359.51 by 0547 GMT, up $6.76,
with dealers noting buying interest from consumers in Asia. The
metal is about $560 below a lifetime high around $1,920 an ounce
hit in September 2011.
Platinum and palladium, which have also been
hammered by heavy selling, regained strength after Japanese
shares pared losses due to renewed weakness in the yen.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery fell more than 2
percent to the weakest in more than two years before rebounding
slightly, while the most active bullion contract on the Tokyo
Commodity Exchange sank as much as 10 percent.
Monday's drop of around $125 per ounce in cash gold eclipsed
the rout on Jan. 22, 1980, a day after gold hit its then-record
$850 on global panic over oil-led inflation due to Soviet
intervention in Afghanistan and the Iranian revolution.
Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy
technicals, Wang Tao, expects gold to fall further to $1,245 per
ounce.
Gold hit an 11-month high in October last year after the
U.S. Federal Reserve announced its third round of aggressive
economic stimulus, raising fears the central bank's
money-printing to buy assets would stoke inflation.
But the gain was erased by a rally in equities, talks the
Fed could soon end its bullion-friendly bond buying programme,
and concerns other indebted euro zone countries could follow
Cyprus' plan to sell bullion reserves to raise cash.
Heavy outflows on global gold exchange-traded funds, which
cut holdings to their lowest in more than a year, could also
mark the end of a love affair between gold and investors.
"The fall in gold prices is reminiscent of some of the
market capitulations seen during the global financial crisis
when leveraged investors were required to sell assets to
maintain balance sheets and preserve liquidity," said Ric
Spooner chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"The extent of leverage is now much lower and this may see
more orderly conditions return to the gold market sooner rather
than later. Markets will also be sensitive to any further
information on the situation in Boston and whether or not it has
any geopolitical implications."
Physical dealers saw inquiries from jewellers following the
latest sell-off, but there were no signs of buying related to
tensions between the two Koreas or bombings in Boston, which
killed three people.
It was the worst bombing on U.S. soil since security was
tightened after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. President Barack
Obama promised to hunt down whoever was responsible.
Premiums for gold bars edged up to $1.70 to the spot London
prices in Singapore on Tuesday from $1.20 on the previous day,
but dealers had yet to see a surge in demand from jewellers and
speculators.
"I think with a further reduction in gold prices, premiums
may go up further. The demand is there, but the Thais are still
on holiday and physical offtake in Hong Kong is not fantastic,"
said a dealer in Singapore.
In other markets, European stocks were seen extending losses
while U.S. stock futures were up, pointing to a rebound
at the Wall Street open after U.S. stocks dropped more than 2
percent.
Precious metals prices 0547 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1359.51 6.76 +0.50 -18.81
Spot Silver 22.90 0.32 +1.42 -24.37
Spot Platinum 1426.74 25.24 +1.80 -7.05
Spot Palladium 671.50 19.50 +2.99 -2.96
COMEX GOLD JUN3 1360.40 -0.70 -0.05 -18.82 125101
COMEX SILVER MAY3 22.89 -0.48 -2.04 -24.30 27052
Euro/Dollar 1.3069
Dollar/Yen 97.37
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
