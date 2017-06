SINGAPORE Dec 4 The most-active U.S. gold futures contract fell more than 1 percent to a near one-month low of $1,698.5 an ounce on Tuesday on stop-loss selling.

Spot gold dropped nearly 1 percent to $1,698.3, its lowest since Nov. 6.

"Gold broke below important support levels at $1,710 and $1,705, and triggered stops," said a Singapore-based trader. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)