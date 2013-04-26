SINGAPORE, April 26 Cash and U.S. gold futures rose more than 1 percent to the highest since April 15 above $1,484 an ounce on Friday, extending Thursday's gains after a recent plunge in prices triggered bargain hunting and a surge in physical buying.

Premiums for gold bars soared to multi-year highs in Asia after a spate of physical buying ran down supplies, with dealers in top consumer India expecting a surge in imports this month. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)