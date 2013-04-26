BRIEF-India cenbank to conduct 4 t-bill auctions under MSS for 1000 bln rupees
* RBI - issuance of t- bills under market stabilisation scheme (MSS)
SINGAPORE, April 26 Cash and U.S. gold futures rose more than 1 percent to the highest since April 15 above $1,484 an ounce on Friday, extending Thursday's gains after a recent plunge in prices triggered bargain hunting and a surge in physical buying.
Premiums for gold bars soared to multi-year highs in Asia after a spate of physical buying ran down supplies, with dealers in top consumer India expecting a surge in imports this month. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)
* RBI - issuance of t- bills under market stabilisation scheme (MSS)
Apr 13 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE916D14B61 KOTAK MAH PRIME 34D 17-Apr-17 99.9343 5.9991 1 265 99.9343