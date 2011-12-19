BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Girish Wagh as Head of commercial vehicle business unit
* Announced appointment of Girish Wagh as 'head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit' and a member of executive committee
KUALA LUMPUR Dec 19 Comex silver fell more than 2 percent to $29.07 an ounce as the threat of credit rating downgrades in the euro zone raised concern the region's debt crisis will slow global economic growth.
* Announced appointment of Girish Wagh as 'head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit' and a member of executive committee
June 13 Indian shares ended flat on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as markets ran out of steam even as lower-than-expected inflation data raised hopes of a central bank rate cut in August.